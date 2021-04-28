The new Gossip Girl series will be released on HBO Max in July

By Katie Louise Smith

The new series – which is not a reboot! – will be a continuation of the original Gossip Girl series and will exist in the same world.

Upper Eastsiders, it's time to dust off your headbands and recharge your flip phones because the release date of the new Gossip Girl series has finally been revealed.

Unless you've been living under a rock for the past two years, you'll know that a brand new generation of glamorous, gossip-loving teens are about to hit our screens in a revival of the iconic hit CW show.

HBO Max's Gossip Girl isn't a reboot, it's a continuation of the world we know and love, one where previous characters still exist and are able to be referenced. (Although, whether they'll return for cameo roles remains to be seen.)

In a brand new exclusive preview from Cosmopolitan, it's now been revealed that the new series will be airing on HBO Max in July 2021.

READ MORE: Gossip Girl creator says reboot will be "very, very queer" as first look photos go viral

New Gossip Girl series coming to HBO Max in July. Picture: Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

The brand new cast for the series, who have already been papped on the iconic steps of the Met, includes Thomas Doherty (Max), Tavi Gevinson (Kate), Evan Mock (Aki), Eli Brown (Obie), Savannah Smith (Monet), Jordan Alexander (Julien), Emily Alyn Lind (Audrey), Whitney Peak (Zoya) and Zión Moreno (Luna).

Kristen Bell will also return to voice the omnipresent icon herself, Gossip Girl.

The plot for the show has been kept under wraps – no details have been released just yet. We do know, however, that the new series takes place “eight years after the original website went dark." The synopsis reads: "A new generation of New York private school teens are introduced to the social surveillance of Gossip Girl. The prestige series will address just how much social media — and the landscape of New York itself — has changed in the intervening years.”

Obviously, Gossip Girl is back but the question will no doubt remain: Who IS she?

The new Gossip Girl cast on the steps of the iconic Met. Picture: MEGA/GC Images

Filming for the first season is nearly finished, following delays caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. It was originally meant to drop on the streaming platform at the end of 2020.

Gossip Girl will be released on HBO Max in July 2021, although an exact date has not yet been announced. Until then, stay classy Upper East Siders.