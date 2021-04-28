The new Gossip Girl series will be released on HBO Max in July

28 April 2021, 16:05

By Katie Louise Smith

The new series – which is not a reboot! – will be a continuation of the original Gossip Girl series and will exist in the same world.

Upper Eastsiders, it's time to dust off your headbands and recharge your flip phones because the release date of the new Gossip Girl series has finally been revealed.

Unless you've been living under a rock for the past two years, you'll know that a brand new generation of glamorous, gossip-loving teens are about to hit our screens in a revival of the iconic hit CW show.

HBO Max's Gossip Girl isn't a reboot, it's a continuation of the world we know and love, one where previous characters still exist and are able to be referenced. (Although, whether they'll return for cameo roles remains to be seen.)

In a brand new exclusive preview from Cosmopolitan, it's now been revealed that the new series will be airing on HBO Max in July 2021.

READ MORE: Gossip Girl creator says reboot will be "very, very queer" as first look photos go viral

New Gossip Girl series coming to HBO Max in July
New Gossip Girl series coming to HBO Max in July. Picture: Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

The brand new cast for the series, who have already been papped on the iconic steps of the Met, includes Thomas Doherty (Max), Tavi Gevinson (Kate), Evan Mock (Aki), Eli Brown (Obie), Savannah Smith (Monet), Jordan Alexander (Julien), Emily Alyn Lind (Audrey), Whitney Peak (Zoya) and Zión Moreno (Luna).

Kristen Bell will also return to voice the omnipresent icon herself, Gossip Girl.

The plot for the show has been kept under wraps – no details have been released just yet. We do know, however, that the new series takes place “eight years after the original website went dark." The synopsis reads: "A new generation of New York private school teens are introduced to the social surveillance of Gossip Girl. The prestige series will address just how much social media — and the landscape of New York itself — has changed in the intervening years.”

Obviously, Gossip Girl is back but the question will no doubt remain: Who IS she?

The new Gossip Girl cast on the steps of the iconic Met
The new Gossip Girl cast on the steps of the iconic Met. Picture: MEGA/GC Images

Filming for the first season is nearly finished, following delays caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. It was originally meant to drop on the streaming platform at the end of 2020.

Gossip Girl will be released on HBO Max in July 2021, although an exact date has not yet been announced. Until then, stay classy Upper East Siders.

Latest TV & Film

See more Latest TV & Film

The IDRlabs Twilight Character Test is going viral on Twitter

This detailed Twilight character test tells you which character you’re most like

Viral

Nikita Dragun will star in a new Hype House reality series on Netflix

Nikita Dragun claps back at criticism over Hype House reality show on Netflix

YouTubers

Percy Jackson launches open casting call to find lead actor for Disney+ series

Percy Jackson launches open casting call to find lead actor for Disney+ series
This fictional character personality quiz from Openpsychometrics will match you to your perfect TV character

This detailed personality test tells you which fictional character you're most like

Viral

The Kissing Booth 3 release date

The Kissing Booth 3 will be released in August

Trending on PopBuzz

QUIZ: Would Edward Cullen from Twilight date you?

QUIZ: Would Edward Cullen date you?

QUIZ: Which zodiac sign should I actually date?

QUIZ: Which zodiac sign should I actually date?

Quizzes

Lana Del Rey Blue Bannisters album art

Lana Del Rey is being roasted over her "ugly" Blue Banisters album art

Lana Del Rey

Willow Smith releases 'Transparent Soul' with Travis Barker

Willow Smith drops Paramore-inspired pop punk song with Travis Barker

News

All the best viral TikTok songs in 2021

Best TikTok songs 2021: All the viral songs from TikTok

Viral

Best memes of 2021 so far: The Weeknd and Bernie Sanders

The best memes of 2021 (so far)

Viral

More TV & Film

The Umbrella Academy

The Umbrella Academy

Stranger Things

Stranger Things

American Horror Story

American Horror Story

You

You

Sex Education

Sex Education

RuPaul's Drag Race

RuPaul's Drag Race

On My Block

On My Block

Riverdale

Riverdale