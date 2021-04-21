Hannah Montana celebrates 4/20 with weed photos on her official Instagram

21 April 2021, 12:41

By Sam Prance

It looks like Hannah Montana and Miley Cyrus have more in common than we thought.

Hannah Montana really is all grown up. She just celebrated 4/20 by posting some weed pics on her official Instagram page.

Last month (Mar 24), Hannah Montana joined social media to celebrate her 15th anniversary. Not only did she start tweeting and sharing Instagram posts but Miley Cyrus also wrote a heartfelt note about what Hannah Montana means to her. On top of that, Hannah also sent notes and huge flower arrangements to stars like Joe Jonas, Emily Osment and Selena Gomez.

Since then, Hannah has remained active on social media and she just surprised fans by celebrating 4/20 with marijuana.

READ MORE: Hannah Montana’s Rockstar ID generator reveals what your rockstar name is

Hannah Montana celebrates 4/20 with weed photos on her official Instagram
Hannah Montana celebrates 4/20 with weed photos on her official Instagram. Picture: Disney Channel, @hannahmontana via Instagram

Yes. Hannah Montana is not on the Disney Channel anymore, it seems. 4/20 is, of course, slang for cannabis and April 20th is now synonymous with weed-themed celebrations. After distancing herself from Hannah Montana in the 2010s, Miley Cyrus began opening up about smoking weed and enjoying marijuana, something which she was unable to do as a Disney star.

However, Hannah Montana herself has now joined in with the 4/20 celebrations by posting a series of weed-themed photo edits with the caption: "Life’s what you make it. So let’s make it lit." on her Instagram page. The photos include a snap of weed on a Hannah Montana CD, Hannah Montana smoking weed and a pink bong with the Hannah Montana logo.

Something tells us that the Hannah Montana account is run by Miley, not Disney.

How did you celebrate 4/20?

