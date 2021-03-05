Harry Potter and the Cursed Child is reportedly being adapted into a movie

By Sam Prance

The news comes shortly after reports that HBO Max are allegedly developing a Harry Potter series.

Harry Potter and the Cursed Child fans, we have some exciting news. The hit play is allegedly coming to the big screen.

Ever since Harry Potter and the Cursed Child debuted on the West End in 2016, there has been speculation as to whether it would be adapted into a movie. The show became an instant stage success and there are now productions of it in the US, Australia and Canada as well as the UK. People still can't get enough of the world of Harry Potter all these years later.

Harry Potter and the Cursed Child was originally intended only to be a play but now it looks like it could become a film.

READ MORE: Harry Potter's Hogwarts Legacy video game will include transgender character options

Harry Potter and the Cursed Child is reportedly being adapted into a movie. Picture: Arthur A. Levine Books, Warner Bros. Pictures

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Waner Bros. Pictures are in talks to turn Harry Potter and the Cursed Child into a film or a series of movies. Following a recent conference hosted by WarnerMedia CEO Jason Kilar, the news outlet reported that "There's talk Warner Bros. could be developing a new tentpole based on the Harry Potter and the Cursed Child stage play."

There's currently no word just yet on whether or not Harry Potter and the Cursed Child would be adapted into a standalone movie or a franchise of multiple movies like the original Harry Potter movies. It's also unclear if Warner Bros. are hoping to use the original Harry Potter cast or find a new set of actors to play Harry, Ron, Hermione and the other characters.

Earlier this year (Jan 25), Variety reported that: "A Harry Potter series is in very early development at HBO Max.", so it seems like Potterheads are gonna get lots more Harry Potter content in the coming years.

What do you think? Would you like a Cursed Child movie?