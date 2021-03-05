Harry Potter and the Cursed Child is reportedly being adapted into a movie

5 March 2021, 12:53

By Sam Prance

The news comes shortly after reports that HBO Max are allegedly developing a Harry Potter series.

Harry Potter and the Cursed Child fans, we have some exciting news. The hit play is allegedly coming to the big screen.

Ever since Harry Potter and the Cursed Child debuted on the West End in 2016, there has been speculation as to whether it would be adapted into a movie. The show became an instant stage success and there are now productions of it in the US, Australia and Canada as well as the UK. People still can't get enough of the world of Harry Potter all these years later.

Harry Potter and the Cursed Child was originally intended only to be a play but now it looks like it could become a film.

READ MORE: Harry Potter's Hogwarts Legacy video game will include transgender character options

Harry Potter and the Cursed Child is reportedly being adapted into a movie
Harry Potter and the Cursed Child is reportedly being adapted into a movie. Picture: Arthur A. Levine Books, Warner Bros. Pictures

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Waner Bros. Pictures are in talks to turn Harry Potter and the Cursed Child into a film or a series of movies. Following a recent conference hosted by WarnerMedia CEO Jason Kilar, the news outlet reported that "There's talk Warner Bros. could be developing a new tentpole based on the Harry Potter and the Cursed Child stage play."

There's currently no word just yet on whether or not Harry Potter and the Cursed Child would be adapted into a standalone movie or a franchise of multiple movies like the original Harry Potter movies. It's also unclear if Warner Bros. are hoping to use the original Harry Potter cast or find a new set of actors to play Harry, Ron, Hermione and the other characters.

The original Harry Potter & The Cursed Child stage cast
The original Harry Potter & The Cursed Child stage cast. Picture: David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images

Earlier this year (Jan 25), Variety reported that: "A Harry Potter series is in very early development at HBO Max.", so it seems like Potterheads are gonna get lots more Harry Potter content in the coming years.

What do you think? Would you like a Cursed Child movie?

Latest TV & Film

See more Latest TV & Film

Space Jam 2 fans furious over new Lola Bunny design for 2021 reboot.

Space Jam fans left furious after Lola Bunny is "desexualised" for 2021 reboot
Drag Race UK A'Whora Comedy Challenge

Drag Race UK's A'Whora reveals she was forced to record comedy challenge twice | PopBuzz Meets
WandaVision finale end credit scenes: How they set up Doctor Strange 2 and Captain Marvel 2

WandaVision end credits explained: How Doctor Strange 2 and Captain Marvel 2 are teased
School of Rock's Rivkah Reyes opens up about bullying and addiction after the movie

School Of Rock's Rivkah Reyes says movie role led to bullying and addiction
Lauren Tsai: 15 facts about the Moxie actress

Lauren Tsai: 15 facts about the Moxie actress you need to know

Trending on PopBuzz

QUIZ: How well do you remember the lyrics to Mr Brightside?

QUIZ: How well do you remember the lyrics to Mr Brightside?

Quizzes

How well do you know Machine Gun Kelly?

QUIZ: How well do you know Machine Gun Kelly?

Quizzes

How well do you remember Tom Holland's Spider-Man films?

QUIZ: How well do you remember Spider-Man: Homecoming and Far From Home?
Lil Nas X exposes 6ix9ine’s DMs following his homophobic dig at him

Lil Nas X exposes 6ix9ine’s DMs following his homophobic dig at him

Lil Nas X

Adam Levine is being criticised for saying "there aren’t any bands anymore"

Maroon 5's Adam Levine criticised for saying "there aren't any bands anymore"

News

So many iconic albums in 2015, which one are you?

QUIZ: Which iconic 2015 album are you?

Quizzes

More TV & Film

The Umbrella Academy

The Umbrella Academy

Stranger Things

Stranger Things

American Horror Story

American Horror Story

You

You

Sex Education

Sex Education

RuPaul's Drag Race

RuPaul's Drag Race

On My Block

On My Block

Riverdale

Riverdale