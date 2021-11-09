Harry Potter director wants to make a Cursed Child movie with the original cast

By Sam Prance

Earlier this year reports surfaced that Warner Bros. Pictures are in talks to adapt Harry Potter and the Cursed Child into a film.

Chris Columbus, who directed the first two Harry Potter films, wants to work on a Cursed Child movie with the original cast.

Back in March, The Hollywood Reporter reported that Warner Bros. Pictures are in talks to turn Harry Potter and the Cursed Child into a film or a series. After a conference held by WarnerMedia CEO Jason Kilar, the news outlet confirmed: "There's talk Warner Bros. could be developing a new tentpole based on the Harry Potter and the Cursed Child stage play."

It's currently unclear if The Cursed Child is really coming to the big screen but director Chris Columbus wants to adapt it.

Speaking to Variety in honour of the 20 year anniversary of the Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone film, Chris opened up about whether or not he thinks there will be any more Harry Potter movies and he replied: "I would love to direct The Cursed Child. It’s a great play and the kids are actually the right age to play those roles. It’s a small fantasy of mine."

In other words, Chris is keen to give us a Cursed Child film and he wants Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint and Emma Watson to all return as Harry, Ron and Hermione now that they're "the right age to play those roles". Daniel, Rupert and Emma are now 32, 31 and 33 years old respectively.

Reaction to the news has been mixed online so far. Some fans of the Harry Potter franchise love the play and want a film adaptation, meanwhile, others would rather it's left as is. One person actually tweeted: "emma.. dan.. rupert.. stay away from this. at all costs."

We Fucking need this!!!! 😭😭😭😭fantastic Beasts wasn’t enough https://t.co/XQfyexgxqg — Blaxploitation (@tebogoM____) November 9, 2021

I don’t give a fuck if the book is bad I just want them to reunite https://t.co/V5H3IcxTAl — ashionette (@WANDASSITCOM) November 9, 2021

emma.. dan.. rupert.. stay away from this. at all costs. https://t.co/Q2v9AN3SvJ — luke chinman (@lukechinman) November 9, 2021

I'm torn about this. As a potterhead, I'd love to see the film but I want it played by the original characters. I mean, Alan Rickman won't be able to play as Snape and his scene is truly one of the most beautiful and devastating part in the story. 🥺💔 https://t.co/efZJOtT2qg pic.twitter.com/x52HGyvnOA — romari 🧣 RED (TV) Nov 12 (@romaricharlz13) November 9, 2021

Whether or not the cast would all return is yet to be seen. However, in an interview with ComicBook last year, Rupert said he would be down to play Ron again. He said: "It was a huge part of my life and I'm very fond of that character and their stories. So yeah, I mean, I'd be up for it at the right time."

What do you think? Would you like a Cursed Child movie with the original cast?

