Is Harry Potter coming to Netflix? Here's where to watch online

1 April 2021, 12:59

By Katie Louise Smith

Are the Harry Potter movies coming to Netflix? Nope – but they're available to stream on other platforms in certain countries. Here's where and how to watch all 8 films.

It's almost 19 years since the first Harry Potter film was released in cinemas and it still feels like yesterday.

The franchise has always been outrageously popular all across the world but thanks to lockdown and quarantine, fans have found the time to rediscover their love for the films and reimagine it in new ways on TikTok. Some people are only just experiencing it for the first time.

But where can you actually watch the films online? If you don't own the DVD boxset, or don't have a DVD player, then here's where you can watch the Harry Potter movies online.

If you're in the UK, it's bad news: As of April 2021, they're not currently streaming anywhere online.

READ MORE: Tom Felton reveals plans for huge 19-year Harry Potter reunion

Will the Harry Potter films be on Netflix?

Are the Harry Potter movies coming to Netflix?
Are the Harry Potter movies coming to Netflix? Picture: Warner Bros. Pictures

Harry Potter is on Netflix in some territories but it is not currently available on Netflix in the US or the UK. In fact, Harry Potter has never been added to Netflix US – and it likely won't be added to the library anytime soon. Here's why...

Harry Potter is distributed by Warner Brothers, and NBCUniversal currently own the broadcast rights to the franchise in the US. Thanks to the launch of streaming services like HBO Max and NBC's Peacock, these networks are now able to have exclusive streaming rights to the films.

Harry Potter was available to stream on Netflix in Australia and New Zealand in 2019 but it was removed In January 2020.

Netflix Latinoámerica's official Twitter account also announced that the films would be leaving the streaming service on October 31st: "Attention Potterheads: This is the last week to rewatch the Harry Potter movies available on Netflix. Friends, I tried, but the one who should not be named decided that they only have until Saturday."

Where to watch Harry Potter online in the US

As of right now, the Harry Potter films are available to stream on the new Peacock streaming service. You can watch Harry Potter and the Philosopher's stone on their free plan (with ads) but you'll need a Peacock Premium or Peacock Premium Plus plan to watch the other 7 movies.

If you don't have access to that and want to watch them anyway, you'll have to rent or buy them on demand for an additional fee. They're also currently available on YouTube, Google Play and Prime Video.

All 8 Harry Potter movies were previously available to stream on NBC's Peacock streaming service back in October but were removed at the end of the month. It's possible they will be available on the platform for a limited time before disappearing again so you better move fast!

Where to watch Harry Potter online in the UK

Currently, the Harry Potter movies are not streaming on any platform in the UK.

All 8 Harry Potter movies were previously available to stream on Sky's streaming service Now but have been removed as of April 2021.

