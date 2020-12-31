Rupert Grint says he would play Ron again in a new Harry Potter film

By Sam Prance

Rupert Grint last played Ron Weasley in Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows - Part 2 in 2011.

The last Harry Potter film may have come out almost 10 years ago but Rupert Grint is giving us hope that there will be more.

Ever since Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows - Part 2 was released in 2011, fans of the franchise have been desperate for the saga to continue. Of course, we now have the Fantastic Beasts movies but people want to see Harry (Daniel Radcliffe), Ron (Rupert Grint), Hermione (Emma Watson) reunite in new Harry Potter feature or a Cursed Child film adaptation.

Now, Rupert Grint has made dreams come true by revealing that he would happily play Ron Weasley again in a future film.

In an interview with ComicBook, Rupert was asked if we would ever reprise his iconic Harry Potter role and he said: "I mean, never say never. I would never say, 'Absolutely no.' It was a huge part of my life and I'm very fond of that character and their stories. So yeah, I mean, I'd be up for it at the right time. I don't know what capacity that would be, but yeah, we'll see."

As it stands, there are no official plans to continue the Harry Potter series but there is already plenty of content to mine from. Harry Potter ends with an epilogue in which we find out that Ron has married Hermione and become an Auror, and, the play, Harry Potter & the Cursed Child already explores the futures of Harry, Ron, Hermione and their children in further depth.

What do you think? Would you watch a new Harry Potter movie if the original cast came back?