Harry Potter store in New York unveils first look photos

21 April 2021, 11:26

By Sam Prance

The Wizarding World of Harry Potter is being brought to life in a new shop.

Potterheads assemble! A brand new flagship Harry Potter store is opening in New York and you can get a glimpse of it now.

Harry Potter New York is an immersive shopping experience that intends to bring the Harry Potter universe to life as you buy merch inspired by the Harry Potter and Fantastic Beasts franchises. With over 21,000 square feet, three different floors and 15 unique themed areas, Harry Potter New York looks set to be a one of a kind destination for Harry Potter fans to visit.

Now, Harry Potter New York have unveiled first look photos of the shop and it looks as magical as the books and movies.

Harry Potter unveils first look at flagship store in New York
Harry Potter unveils first look at flagship store in New York. Picture: Warner Bros. Pictures, Harry Potter New York

Harry Potter New York features everything from a life-size model of Dumbledore's phoenix, Fawkes, hovering in the entrance room, to a London phone box that takes you into their Ministry of Magic room. You can even pose for photos inside one of Hagrid's gigantic boots and the wand shop includes an interactive table that helps you find the perfect wand for you.

If that weren't exciting enough, you can take part in a multi-player virtual reality game at the store. "Chaos at Hogwarts lets hopeful witches and wizards step into a magical journey to Hogwarts Castle and become part of the adventure where magical creatures and secrets await,"

You can also use a Harry Potter Fan Club app to collect enchanted keys around the store. You can then use the keys to "unlock exclusive behind-the-scenes facts, figures, and videos that bring the store to life".

Not to mention, the store also has its own food equivalent of Honeydukes and a Personalisation Area where you can engrave wands, embroider robes and emboss journals.

Harry Potter store in New York unveils first look photos
Harry Potter store in New York unveils first look photos. Picture: Harry Potter New York
Harry Potter store in New York unveils first look photos (2)
Harry Potter store in New York unveils first look photos (2). Picture: Harry Potter New York
Harry Potter store in New York unveils first look photos (3)
Harry Potter store in New York unveils first look photos (3). Picture: Harry Potter New York
Harry Potter store in New York unveils first look photos (4)
Harry Potter store in New York unveils first look photos (4). Picture: Harry Potter New York
Harry Potter store in New York unveils first look photos (5)
Harry Potter store in New York unveils first look photos (5). Picture: Harry Potter New York
Harry Potter store in New York unveils first look photos (6)
Harry Potter store in New York unveils first look photos (6). Picture: Harry Potter store in New York unveils first look photos (7)

Harry Potter New York is located on 935 Broadway and it opens on June 3rd.

What do you think? Will you visit?

