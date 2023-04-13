HBO Max's new Harry Potter TV series sparks backlash

13 April 2023, 14:58

A new Harry Potter series is coming to HBO Max

By Sam Prance

Both Harry Potter fans and trans activists are calling out HBO Max for green-lighting the new series.

HBO Max are coming under fire after announcing that they are adapting the Harry Potter books into a brand new TV series.

Yesterday (Apr 12), HBO Max announced that they are officially making a new Harry Potter series based on the seven books. Alongside a new teaser trailer, they said: "Your Hogwarts letter is here. Max has ordered the first ever #HarryPotter scripted television series, a faithful adaptation of the iconic books." The new series is set to take place over 10 seasons.

Max have also confirmed that J.K. Rowling will act as an executive producer of the series. In a statement, J.K. said: "Max’s commitment to preserving the integrity of my books is important to me, and I’m looking forward to being part of this new adaptation which will allow for a degree of depth and detail only afforded by a long form television series."

Now, Max are facing backlash from both Harry Potter fans and trans activists who are calling out the upcoming show.

HBO Max's new Harry Potter TV series sparks backlash
HBO Max's new Harry Potter TV series sparks backlash. Picture: PictureLux / The Hollywood Archive / Alamy Stock Photo, Warner Bros. Pictures

First of all, people are upset that Max are working with J.K. Rowling considering her history with transphobia. Back in 2019, J.K. was called out for supporting Maya Forstater, a tax expert, who was fired from her job for misgendering trans people. Since then, the author has been criticised for routinely being transphobic and saying that trans women aren't women.

Many of the original Harry Potter cast have spoken out in defence of trans people following J.K.'s remarks. Reacting to the new Max series, someone tweeted: "you gotta imagine that...a big part of the appeal of a harry potter tv show for JKR is having a “definitive” adaptation to point to instead of the movies whose core casts have publicly disavowed her".

Secondly, fans of the original Harry Potter movies are confused as to why another adaptation of the books is necessary. A fan said: "we don't need harry potter reboot" and "they're the golden trio" in reference to Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson and Rupert Grint.

Someone also wrote: "Harry Potter and the millions of other stories that exist and haven't ever been adapted not even once."

According to Variety, HBO's Chairman and CEO of Content, Casey Bloys, was asked about J.K.'s transphobia in a Q&A this week. Declining to comment, he said: "I don’t think this is the forum. That’s a very online conversation, very nuanced and complicated and not something we’re going to get into.‘Our priority is what’s on the screen."

He ended by saying: "Obviously, the Harry Potter story is incredibly affirmative and positive and about love and self-acceptance. That’s our priority — what’s on screen."

