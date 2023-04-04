Harry Potter TV series based on all seven books in the works at HBO Max

By Katie Louise Smith

According to sources, each season of the series will be based on each of J.K. Rowling's original seven books.

With the Harry Potter movies done and dusted, and no Fantastic Beasts follow-up currently in the works, it seems to be looking fairly quiet for the Harry Potter franchise in terms of movies and TV... but not for long, apparently.

Over the past few years, there's been talk of turning the Cursed Child stage play into a movie (some reports even suggested Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint and Emma Watson would reprise their original roles), and Warner Bros. boss David Zaslav has confirmed plans to delve into more of the Wizarding World.

The latest reports? A new TV series based on the original seven Harry Potter books is in the works at HBO Max.

Harry Potter series in the works at HBO. Picture: Warner Bros. via Alamy

Reports first emerged that Warner Bros. was planning to bring a reboot of the Harry Potter franchise to HBO Max back in January 2021. Now, according to a new report from Bloomberg, the company is close to closing the deal.

Per Bloomberg's report citing two sources with knowledge of the matter, each season of the series will be based on each of J.K. Rowling's seven books. Of course, that means that if it's successful, the series could run for seven seasons (or eight, if the final book is split into two parts like the final film).

No official word or statement has been shared by Warner Bros. or HBO Max just yet.

Emma Watson, Rupert Grint and Daniel Radcliffe in Harry Potter And The Philosopher's Stone. Picture: Alamy

If the new TV show is set to follow the same timeline of the book series, as the sources suggest, it's unlikely that Daniel, Rupert, Emma or the majority of the iconic film cast would return due to their ages.

For those wondering if Rowling would have any involvement in the new series (if it goes ahead), Variety have reported that the author "would maintain a degree of creative involvement with the series, though she would not serve as primary creator or showrunner."

It also might be a while until we see a new Harry Potter series on the streaming service as sources also claim that "talks between Warner Bros. Discovery and Rowling’s camp remain in a preliminary state."

