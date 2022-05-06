Heartstopper's Joe Locke wants to play Disney's first gay prince

By Sam Prance

As it stands, Disney is still yet to have an openly LGBTQ+ prince or princess.

Heartstopper's Joe Locke has opened up about his dream future roles and he's let slip that he wants to make Disney history.

Joe Locke is an icon, he's a legend and he is the moment. Now, come on now. Ever since Heartstopper first aired on Netflix last month, fans haven't been able to get enough of the 18-year-old star. Joe plays openly gay teenager Charlie who falls in love with his popular classmate Nick (Kit Connor). The critically acclaimed series is a touching coming of age romance.

Heartstopper may have only just come out but Joe has now revealed what he wants to play next: Disney's first gay prince.

Heartstopper's Joe Locke wants to play Disney's first gay prince. Picture: Netflix, Disney

Speaking to The Independent, Joe said that he hopes that Heartstopper is "renewed for a second series". He also explained that he wants to star in more projects that "mean something". As for what's top of his list, Joe has his sights set on playing an LGBTQ+ Disney character. Joe said: "I would love to play the first gay Disney prince. That would be a dream."

Today (May 6), The Independent posted Joe's quote about playing a gay Disney prince on Twitter, and Joe retweeted it and tagged Disney in it. Disney are yet to respond to Joe but his tweet has since been liked over 75,000 times. In other words, there is a huge demand for Joe's Disney's dreams to come true.

As it stands, Disney are yet to have an openly LGBTQ+ prince or princess. Fans have interpreted many Disney characters, including Elsa in Frozen, as queer-coded. However, Disney has never explicitly written a prince or princess as LGBTQ+.

Talking to The Independent about his hopes for Heartstopper, Joe said: "I want it to say to young queer people: ‘You deserve to have this story. This happiness is not out of your reach. You don’t not deserve the things in a classic heterosexual love story because you happen to be queer.’"

