Heartstopper's Joe Locke slams trolls calling him "ugly" on social media

3 May 2022, 15:25

By Sam Prance

"Joe Locke ugly" and "Joe Locke gay" were trending online when the Charlie actor called out the trolls.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Heartstopper star Joe Locke has opened up about trolls calling him "ugly" online and how the comments have affected him.

Ever since Heartstopper debuted on Netflix last month (Apr 22), fans all around the world have fallen in love with the moving, LGBTQ+ teen drama. Set at the fictional Truham Grammar School, the new series tells the love story of Charlie (Joe Locke), a recently outed Year 10 student, and Nick (Kit Connor), a popular Year 11 rugby player who sits next to Charlie in class.

Viewers are obsessed with Joe Locke who plays Charlie but he's also received some hate online and he's now called it out.

READ MORE: Heartstopper's Kit Connor calls out people making assumptions about his sexuality

Heartstopper&squot;s Joe Locke slams trolls calling him "ugly" on social media
Heartstopper's Joe Locke slams trolls calling him "ugly" on social media. Picture: David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images for One Hundred Hotel & GQ Style, Netflix

Taking to Twitter yesterday (May 2), Joe tweeted, "Ah lovely," alongside a screenshot revealing that the most tweeted search terms that come up alongside his name are "ugly" and "gay". Joe then added: "Everyone should be entitled to an opinion, but just know we see most of the stuff people post online :)".

Fans quickly rushed to defend Joe. One person tweeted: "it’s the fact that this is joe locke’s first big acting role, and you guys are ruining it by trending “joe locke ugly” “joe locke gay.” cant we appreciate the HUGE steps that heartstopper is making for the queer community?"

Another fan added: "It baffles me that anyone can watch heartstopper and then go on to do something like this. Clearly missing the entire point."

Joe's co-star Kit Connor also defended him by tweeting: "primary school playground flashbacks."

It goes without saying that making fun of people's looks and calling them ugly is wrong. As fans have already said, this is an incredible time for Joe and he should be able to enjoy the success of Heartstopper in peace without seeing negative tweets about his appearance.

Read more about Heartstopper:

WATCH: Dove Cameron Says Her Ex Was A "Bad Kisser"

Latest TV & Film

See more Latest TV & Film

Harry Styles and Florence Pugh star in Don't Worry Darling

Harry Styles and Florence Pugh fans are losing it over new Don't Worry Darling trailer
Heartstopper's Kit Connor calls out people making assumptions about his sexuality

Heartstopper's Kit Connor calls out people making assumptions about his sexuality
Choriza May My Life In 20

Choriza May says there should be more drag performers on Drag Race judging panels | My Life In 20

RuPaul's Drag Race

Paramore 'Decode' video and Robert Pattinson Twilight

Hayley Williams said she "struggled" after Paramore featured on the Twilight soundtrack

Paramore

Guardians of the Galaxy director defends Chris Pratt following calls for him to be replaced

Guardians of the Galaxy director defends Chris Pratt following calls for him to be replaced

Trending on PopBuzz

Charli D'Amelio fans call out "gross" people asking her to start an OnlyFans.

Charli D'Amelio fans call out "gross" people asking her to start an OnlyFans now she's 18

TikTok

Dylan O'Brien says he is officially in his "slut era"

Dylan O'Brien says he is officially in his "slut era"

Celeb

Dove Cameron PopBuzz Interview

Dove Cameron reveals what gives her the ick in relationships | PopBuzz Meets

Features

Kim Kardashian slammed for admitting she lost 16 pounds in 3 weeks to fit into her Met Gala dress

Kim Kardashian slammed for admitting she lost 16 pounds in 3 weeks to fit into her Met Gala dress

Celeb

All the best 2022 Met Gala memes

25 memes from the Met Gala 2022 that actually nailed the theme

Viral

The internet is roasting Kylie Jenner's Met Gala outfit

Kylie Jenner is being roasted for her 2022 Met Gala outfit

Celeb

More TV & Film

The Umbrella Academy

Stranger Things

American Horror Story

You

Sex Education

RuPaul's Drag Race

On My Block

Riverdale