Heartstopper's Kit Connor calls out people making assumptions about his sexuality

3 May 2022, 12:22 | Updated: 3 May 2022, 17:04

By Sam Prance

Kit Connor stars as Charlie's bisexual love interest Nick in the Netflix teen drama.

Heartstopper's Kit Connor has taken to social media to slam people who are making assumptions about his sexuality online.

If you haven't watched Heartstopper on Netflix yet, what are you doing? The new, British teen drama is a critically acclaimed adaptation of Alice Oseman's hit graphic novel of the same name. The series tells the story of an openly gay teenager called Charlie (Joe Locke) who falls in love with his popular classmate Nick (Kit Connor) but Charlie is unsure if Nick is even queer.

During the show, we learn that Nick is bisexual and has feelings for Charlie too. However, both Joe and Kit have never publicly commented on their sexualities online. Now, Kit has called out all the trolls who have been commenting on his sexuality and assuming how he identifies since the show came out on Netflix.

READ MORE: Heartstopper's Joe Locke slams trolls calling him "ugly" on social media

Heartstopper's Kit Connor calls out people making assumptions about his sexuality. Picture: Netflix

Taking to Twitter last night (May 2), Kit tweeted: "twitter is so funny man. apparently some people on here know my sexuality better than I do…" It's unclear exactly what tweets Kit was referring to but some fans think that he was referencing tweets which have been accusing him of queerbaiting by playing a queer character on screen and not revealing his sexuality.

One fan tweeted: "kit connor shouldn’t have to address any comments regarding his sexuality. that is none of our business. he is not queerbaiting. y’all love to make good people out to be the bad guy. leave. him. alone." Another added: "how is kit connor queerbaiting when he never talked about his sexuality and who he's dating like ??"

One of the messages behind Heartstopper is literally that you should never assume someone's sexuality. Just because Kit is yet to say anything public about his sexuality, doesn't mean that he's straight. He also doesn't owe anyone any information about how he identifies, and neither does Joe.

Speaking about playing a bisexual character with Metro, Kit said: "I think that’s really special, going into great detail about his journey as a character and his mental struggle...It’s a real honour to be able to play Nick because it’s such an under represented kind of character, really."

