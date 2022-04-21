Heartstopper release time: Here's when Heartstopper comes out on Netflix

21 April 2022, 10:31 | Updated: 21 April 2022, 21:15

By Katie Louise Smith

Heartstopper will be released on Netflix on April 22nd at midnight PST. Here is what time it will be released in your country, including US, UK, Brazil, India, Australia and more.

After a wait that felt like forever, Heartstopper is almost here – but what time does the show come out on Netflix?

Heartstopper follows the story of Charlie Spring (played by Joe Locke) and Nick Nelson (played by Kit Connor). After finding themselves sat next to each other in the form room one day, Charlie and Nick grow closer and eventually fall in love. The series is based on the incredibly popular graphic novel series by Alice Oseman.

As always, Netflix release their TV shows and movies based on the time at their headquarters in California. Heartstopper will be released on April 22nd at midnight Pacific Time (PT) but the exact time it will appear on your Netflix account will vary depending on where you live in the world.

Scroll down for the exact time Heartstopper comes out on Netflix in your country.

What time does Heartstopper come out on Netflix?

What time does Heartstopper come out on Netflix? Picture: Netflix

Heartstopper release times: Here's when it comes out in your country

Heartstopper will be released on Friday 22nd April at 12AM Pacific Time (PT). The exact time it's released in your country will depend on where you live in the world and what time zone you live in.

Here are the Heartstopper release times for a handful of major time zones, countries and cities:

  • United States (PDT) - 12:00 AM
  • United States (EDT) - 03:00 AM
  • Canada - 3:00 AM (Toronto), 12:00 AM (Vancouver)
  • Brazil (Rio De Janiero) - 4:00 AM
  • United Kingdom (GMT) - 8:00 AM
  • Europe (Central European Summer Time) - 9:00 AM
  • Europe (Eastern European Summer Time) - 10:00 AM
  • South Africa (Cape Town, Central Africa Time) - 9:00 AM
  • India (New Delhi) - 12:30 PM
  • Indonesia (Jakarta) - 2:00 PM
  • Philippines (Manila) - 3:00 PM
  • Hong Kong - 3:00 PM
  • Singapore - 3:00 PM
  • Australia - 3:00 PM (Perth), 5:00 PM (Sydney)
  • Japan (Tokyo) - 4:00 PM
  • New Zealand (Auckland) - 7:00 PM

Find even more time zones here.

What is Heartstopper about?

Heartstopper is a brand new Netflix series based on Alice Oseman's graphic novel.

The story follows the unexpected love story of secondary school students Charlie and Nick. The full synopsis, for those not familiar with Oseman's story, reads: "When gentle Charlie and rugby-loving Nick meet at secondary school, they quickly discover that their unlikely friendship is blossoming into an unexpected romance. Charlie, Nick and their circle of friends must navigate the ever relatable journey of self discovery and acceptance, supporting each other as they learn to find their most authentic selves."

The series has already got incredible reviews, and fans can't wait to see the graphic novel come to life on screen.

Who is in the Heartstopper cast?

Leading the show's ensemble cast are British actors Joe Locke and Kit Connor, who will be playing Charlie Spring and Nick Nelson, respectively.

The rest of the cast includes William Gao as Tao Xu, Yasmin Finney as Elle Argent, Corinna Brown as Tara Jones, Kizzy Edgell as Darcy Olsson, Sebastian Croft as Ben Hope, Jenny Walser as Tori Spring, Cormac Hyde-Corrin as Harry Greene.

Rhea Norwood and Tobie Donovan are also playing new characters Imogen Heaney and Isaac Henderson.

Fisayo Akinade will play Mr Ajayi, Chetna Pandya will play Coach Singh and Alan Turkington will play Mr Lange.

