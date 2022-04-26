Netflix's Heartstopper has 100% on Rotten Tomatoes

By Jazmin Duribe

Further proof that Heartstopper IS the moment.

It's official! The reviews are in and Heartstopper has received a score of 100% on Rotten Tomatoes.

Ever since Netflix announced that it would be bringing Alice Oseman's original graphic novel to life, fans of the book have been itching to see it. The series centres on the blossoming romance between Charlie Spring (Joe Locke) and Nick Nelson (Kit Connor), who end up falling for each other after they sit next to each other at school.

People have praised the series for finally bringing teenage LGBTQ+ romance to the mainstream and for the showing a heartwarming queer story, instead of a tragedy. It's no wonder that critics are raving about the series.

Rotten Tomatoes scores are worked out by collating official reviews of shows and then calculating a percentage for the show based on how many positive or negative reviews it receives. Based on 21 reviews from critics, Heartstopper has received a score of 100%, meaning there's not a single bad review. The audience score comes in at an incredibly successful 98% too.

In a review for The Guardian, Rebecca Nicholson penned: "For this old cynic, such wholesomeness is a little hard to adjust to, and I am certainly not the audience its makers had in mind. But by the time I finish Heartstopper, I understand its appeal. It is a comic book fantasy about LGBTQ+ teenagers, and as such, it softens any hard edges and amplifies the sweetness of the romance at its centre. There is something altogether soothing about the time spent in its company."

And in a review for Digital Spy, David Opie wrote: "Heartstopper centres queer love, affirming the feelings of young people watching who might be unsure or afraid to speak their truth.

"Along the way, Nick and Charlie will hopefully make some ignorant and/or bigoted viewers reconsider their stance on all things queer too. But that's not to say it's the show's place to teach or educate people. It shouldn't have to. Yet thanks to charming performances from Joe Locke and Kit Connor, not to mention the cast as a whole, Heartstopper is going to help change minds regardless. I just wish that there had been a show like this when I was growing up."

I’m so proud of us. 🏳️‍🌈🏳️‍⚧️💕 https://t.co/2k0oGmGxCp — Joe Locke (@joelocke03) April 26, 2022

Joe Locke shared his excitement about the positive reaction to Heartstopper on Twitter, tweeting: "I’m so proud of us," alongside the LGBTQ+ flag and the trans flag.

Congratulations to the Heartstopper cast!

