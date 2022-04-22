Heartstopper season 2: Release date, cast, book spoilers and what happens next

By Katie Louise Smith

Will there be a season 2 of Heartstopper? Here's everything we know so far, including what happens next to Charlie and Nick in Alice Oseman's graphic novel series.

Before it was even released, Netflix's Heartstopper sent fans of the original graphic novel series into a meltdown at the thought of seeing the romance between Charlie Spring and Nick Nelson come to life on screen.

Now that the show is finally here, fans are already desperate to see more of the characters and more of Charlie (Joe Locke) and Nick's (Kit Connor) relationship. Thankfully, there is more of their story within the graphic novel series that would fit perfectly into another season. But nothing has been confirmed just yet about whether there'll be a season 2.

With the Netflix series already off to a flying start thanks to some incredible reviews and the loyal fans of Alice Oseman's books, will the streaming service renew the LGBTQ+ teen romance gem for another season? Here's what we know so far – including what happens next to Charlie and Nick in the graphic novels.

Will there be a Heartstopper season 2?

Will there be a Heartstopper season 2 at Netflix? Picture: Netflix

When will Heartstopper season 2 be released?

Well, that all depends if Netflix gives the green light for another season of the show. If a second season is confirmed, fans will be able to get a better idea of when they can hope to see season 2 on their screens.

Heartstopper season 1 began production in April 2021 and wrapped filming in June 2021. The show then dropped on Netflix 10 months later. If season 2 is green-lit and production follows a similar schedule, fans could possibly see the return of Charlie and Nick in 2023.

Netflix usually tend to wait a few weeks or months before announcing that a show has been renewed. Keep your eyes peeled on the Heartstopper social accounts. We'll update this article as soon as there's confirmation.

Heartstopper season 2 cast: Who will return?

If Heartstopper season 2 goes ahead, then all your faves will likely return for more based on the end of the first season.

Of course, Joe Locke and Kit Connor will be back as Charlie and Nick, respectively. William Gao and Yasmin Finney will return as Tao and Elle, with Tobie Donovan, Kizzy Edgell and Corinna Brown back as Isaac, Darcy and Tara.

Other cast members that will likely return include Sebastian Croft (Ben), Rhea Norwood (Imogen), Cormac Hyde-Corrin (Harry) and Jenny Walser (Tori). Chetna Pandya (Coach Singh), Fisayo Akinade (Mr. Ajayi), Joseph Balderrama (Julio Spring) and Alan Turkington (Mr. Lange) will also probably be back.

Fans will also no doubt hope that Olivia Colman, who plays Nick's mum Sarah, will also return for another season.

WARNING: Spoilers ahead for the Heartstopper show and graphic novel series.

Don't read ahead if you're planning on reading the books first!

Heartstopper season 2: What will happen next? Picture: Netflix

Heartstopper season 2: What will happen next?

Well, now that Charlie and Nick are boyfriends, and the couple are sharing their exciting news with their closest friends and family, a potential season 2 will likely explore the next stage of their relationship together.

Viewers will hopefully get to see more of Tara and Darcy's relationship too. Elsewhere, we'll probably get to see more of Tao and Elle's will-they-won't-they relationship play out, as the two deal with their feelings towards each other. Will they finally confess that they like each other? We hope so!

But while it looks like there could be plenty of queer joy and adorable teen romance in the air for our three fave couples, there'll definitely be some drama too – thanks to both Ben Hope and Harry Greene.

News about Charlie and Nick's relationship will no doubt make it to the school corridors, but while some people will be thrilled, Ben and Harry will probably each have something absolutely awful to say about it.

What happens to Charlie and Nick in the rest of the Heartstopper books?

Heartstopper season 1 ends with Nick and Charlie becoming boyfriends at the beach, before Nick heads home to come out to his mum. Thankfully, Alice Oseman's graphic novel series continues after those events, which means fans will be able to dive in and continue the story.

In the next few chapters, readers see Nick and Charlie decide to open up to their friends about their relationship and deal with some personal struggles. And while Nick's mum was pretty adamant about Charlie not being able to go to Menorca with them because she'd already booked the tickets, Charlie and Nick do head off to Paris together on a school trip with the rest of their friends.

The graphic novel also dives more into Elle and Tao who are still tip-toeing around their feelings for each other, and also introduces Nick's older brother David, who can't seem to accept the fact that Nick is bisexual.

As for the rest? Well, you'll have to read the graphic novels yourselves. There'll be no major spoilers here!

Where to read the Heartstopper graphic novels online

Alice Oseman's graphic novel series is available to read online in a handful of places. You can read Heartstopper on: