Heartstopper soundtrack: Every song from the Netflix series

22 April 2022, 08:18 | Updated: 22 April 2022, 16:01

By Katie Louise Smith

From beabadoobee, Wolf Alice and Thomas Headon, to Baby Queen, CHVRCHES and Maggie Rogers, here's all the songs in Netflix's Heartstopper.

At long last, Netflix's Heartstopper is finally here! Charlie Spring and Nick Nelson have been brought to life in front of our eyes – and they've brought an absolutely incredible soundtrack along with them.

Heartstopper, in case you don't already know, is based on Alice Oseman's bestselling graphic novel of the same name. It follows Charlie (Joe Locke) who falls in love with Nick (Kit Connor) after they end up sat next to each other in form room. Over the course of the 8 episodes, viewers get to see Charlie and Nick fall in love, and the whole thing underscored with a soundtrack full of bops.

From the likes of beabadoobee, Thomas Headon and Baby Queen, to CHVRCHES, Maggie Rogers and Waterparks, here's all the songs that feature in Netflix's Heartstopper, episode by episode.

What songs are featured in Heartstopper?

Find all the Heartstopper soundtrack songs here. Picture: Netflix

Heartstopper episode 1 songs

  • Baby Queen - ‘Want Me’
  • Peace - ‘Lovesick’
  • Baby Queen - ‘Dover Beach’
  • Wolf Alice - ‘Don’t Delete the Kisses’

Heartstopper episode 2 songs

  • Frankie Cosmos - ’Sapphos’
  • Girl In Red - ‘Girls’
  • beabadoobee - ‘Dance With Me’
  • Orla Gartland - ‘Why Am I Like This?’
Heartstopper soundtrack: All the songs from the Netflix show. Picture: Netflix

Heartstopper episode 3 songs

  • Smoothboi Ezra - ‘My Own Person’
  • Waterparks - ‘Telephone’
  • Rina Sawayama - ‘LUCID’
  • CHVRCHES - ‘Clearest Blue’
  • Maggie Rogers - ‘Alaska (Toby Green Remix)’

Heartstopper episode 4 songs

  • Shura - ‘What’s It Gonna Be?’
  • Flor - ‘Heart’

Heartstopper episode 5 songs

  • Ella Jane - ‘nothing else I could do’
  • Thomas Headon - ‘UrbanAngel1999’
  • beabadoobee - ‘If You Want To’
  • Baby Queen - ‘Buzzkilll’
  • mxmtoon - 'Fever Dream'
  • Matilda Mann - ‘Paper Mache World’
  • Chloe Moriondo - ‘I Want To Be With You’

Heartstopper episode 6 songs

  • SOAK - ‘Knock Me Off My Feet’
  • Sir Babygirl - ‘Flirting With Her’
Heartstopper soundtrack: Every song from the Netflix series. Picture: Netflix

Heartstopper episode 7 songs

  • Lauran Hibbert - ‘Bang Bang Bang’
  • beabadoobee - ‘Tired’
  • Tomberlin - ‘Any Other Way’
  • Lincoln - ‘Smokey Eyes’

Heartstopper episode 8 songs

  • Noah and the Whale - ‘Our Window’
  • Montaigne - ‘Because I Love You’
  • Dayglow - ‘Close To You’
  • Sunflower Bean - ‘Moment In The Sun’
  • Chairlift - ‘I Belong In Your Arms (Photek Remix)’

