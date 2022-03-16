The first trailer for Netflix's gay teen romance Heartstopper is here

By Katie Louise Smith

Heartstopper, starring Joe Locke and Kit Connor, will drop on Netflix on Friday 22nd April.

Ready for your next Netflix obsession? You better be – because it's just arrived in the shape of Heartstopper.

Heartstopper follows the unexpected love story of secondary school students Charlie and Nick. Fans are already desperate to see Alice Oseman's graphic novel come to life, and now we've finally got our first look.

The full synopsis, for those not familiar with Oseman's story, reads: "When gentle Charlie and rugby-loving Nick meet at secondary school, they quickly discover that their unlikely friendship is blossoming into an unexpected romance. Charlie, Nick and their circle of friends must navigate the ever relatable journey of self discovery and acceptance, supporting each other as they learn to find their most authentic selves."

When does Heartstopper come out on Netflix?

Netflix release first trailer for LGBTQ+ series Heartstopper. Picture: Netflix

British actors Joe Locke and Kit Connor will play Charlie Spring and Nick Nelson, respectively.

Kit's Nick Nelson is a popular year 11 student with a gentle demeanour who befriends Joe's Charlie Spring, a highly strung, openly gay over-thinker in the year below.

Joe and Kit were cast back in 2021 following an open casting call that saw over 10,000 people audition for the two main roles.

The rest of the cast includes William Gao as Tao Xu and Yasmin Finney as Elle Argent, Charlie's best friends "who are missing each other after Elle moves schools".

Then there's Corinna Brown and Kizzy Edgell, who play Tara Jones and Darcy Olsson, "a newly out couple dealing with the attention coming out brings from their peers."

Jenny Walser plays Tori Spring, Sebastian Croft plays Ben Hope and Cormac Hyde-Corrin plays Harry Greene. Rhea Norwood and Tobie Donovan are also playing new characters Imogen Heaney and Isaac Henderson.

Elsewhere, Fisayo Akinade will play Mr Ajayi, Chetna Pandya will play Coach Singh and Alan Turkington will play Mr Lange.

Heartstopper is set to be released on April 22nd, with eight 30-minute episodes ready to watch on the day. Get ready to be obsessed!