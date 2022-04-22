Heartstopper's Yasmin Finney opens up about "rare" teenage trans representation in new Netflix show

By Katie Louise Smith

"She’s just allowed to love herself with no society telling her what to do and how to act and how to look and who to love and how to be – I think that’s what’s so beautiful about the trans story that we have in Heartstopper."

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Netflix's Heartstopper has been getting rave reviews from fans and critics alike, praising the show for bringing such a heartwarming, joyful story about LGBTQ+ teenage romance to our screens – something that's been long overdue.

Alongside the romance at the centre of the show between Charlie (Joe Locke) and Nick (Kit Connor), Yasmin Finney's role as Elle Argent, a trans teenager, has become an absolute stand out. Elle is best friends with Charlie, Tao (William Gao) and Isaac (Tobie Donovan). She moves to an all-girls school at the start of the show, and viewers watch as she makes new friends, finds herself feeling happier than ever and develops a crush.

Ahead of the release, 18-year-old Yasmin, who is trans, opened up about what it means for her to bring positive, young trans joy to a huge platform like Netflix, and an important show like Heartstopper.

Heartstopper's Yasmin Finney opens up about trans representation in the show. Picture: Netflix

Speaking as part of a roundtable discussion shared by both PinkNews and The Upcoming, Yasmin said: "Oh my god, honestly, I truly am just so blessed to be chosen to be Elle.

"It really, really, really is such a rare story that we get a trans character that doesn’t delve into gender dysphoria, or depression, or bullying, but just the positive – the friendship, the chosen family, the moving from an all boys’ school to an all girls’ school.

"Just everything that is natural about being trans is highlighted, and I’m just so happy to be that positive representation that we’ve needed for so many years."

Yasmin Finney plays Elle Argent in Netflix's Heartstopper. Picture: Netflix

Yasmin's co-star Kizzy Edgell, who is non-binary, agreed that Elle's trans identity not being the focus of her character is "the most important thing".

"It’s Elle, right, it’s not about a trans woman, it’s about Elle, and she is the most sweet, most lovely, most caring girl ever, and that’s the most important thing! The fact that she’s trans is just part of it, she’s allowed to be happy, she’s allowed a crush, and she’s allowed to be moany and teenage – whatever she wants."

Yasmin continued: "She’s just allowed to love herself with no society telling her what to do and how to act and how to look and who to love and how to be – she’s just her, and I think that’s what’s so beautiful about the trans story that we have in Heartstopper."

Elle and Tao in Netflix's Heartstopper. Picture: Netflix

Yasmin also went on to add: "I definitely didn’t have an Elle growing up, and I think millions of trans children around the world didn’t have an Elle growing up. I think it’ll be good to have that representation, seeing yourself represented in the media from a young age can really help you in the future."

Elsewhere on her socials, Yasmin also recently took part in the Harry Styles 'As It Was' trend on TikTok, where she shared baby photos of herself. She captioned the adorable video with a simple trans flag emoji. 🏳️‍⚧️

Read more about Heartstopper: