Glee's Heather Morris apologises for "insensitive" comments defending Mark Salling

By Jazmin Duribe

"I realise my words may have been insensitive to your experience and for that I can't express enough how sorry I am."

Heather Morris has apologised for her "insensitive" tweets about her former Glee co-star Mark Salling.

Last week (Dec 18), Heather (who played Brittany Pierce) was criticised for defending Mark, who pleaded guilty to possession of child pornography in 2017. The actor took his own life in January 2018 while awaiting sentencing.

It started when Kevin McHale (Artie Abrams) retweeted a fan's post about 'A Very Glee Christmas'. In the tweet, Mark's face had been covered with a vomit emoji. Heather then replied to Kevin's retweet, and said: "The vomit face on Mark's face is offensive."

Glee's Heather Morris apologises for "insensitive" comments. Picture: Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images, @HeatherMorrisTV via Twitter

People were offended that Heather chose to defend Mark despite his convictions. Because of the backlash, Heather then tweeted about the "disrespect and unkindness" she'd received on Twitter. Her tweets now appear to have been deleted.

She tweeted: "I don't feel the need to ever justify something because somethings are better left unsaid. Y'all who have lots of things to say, I get it, I UNDERSTAND you...somethings are unforgivable. But this holiday season, amongst ALL holiday seasons is INCREDIBLE hard for so many of us."

Heather then referenced the deaths of two other Glee cast members. In July, Naya Rivera (Santana Lopez) sadly drowned while on a boat trip with son Josey, five. Cory Monteith (Finn Hudson) also passed away in July 2013 from an alcohol and heroin overdose.

She continued: "We did not loose just 2 cast members, we lost 3. And it is SO incredible tough to have to act like that 3rd one is invisible, because even though his actions are unjustifiable, he was a part of our family at one point and he was mentally SICK. Yes pedophelia is a sickness but...

"Although I don't want to have to say all that, its truthful. So THANK YOU for treated me with such disrespect and unkindness during a time that I can't get through a day without balling my eyes out at the loss of my entire Glee family... thank you [sic]."

Heather has now apologised on Twitter following backlash. She tweeted: "To all those who felt triggered by my message, I want to sincerely apologize for the harm I caused. Whether you, a friend, a family member has been a victim of pedophilia, I realize my words may have been insensitive to your experience and for that I can't express enough how sorry I am."