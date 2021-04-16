Harry Potter actress Helen McCrory has died aged 52

Helen McCrory. Picture: Jeff Spicer/Getty Images

By Katie Louise Smith

Helen's husband Damian Lewis confirmed the sad news in a statement.

Helen McCrory, who is best known for her roles as Narcissa Malfoy in the Harry Potter franchise and Polly Gray in Peaky Blinders, has died aged 52.

In a statement shared by her husband and fellow actor Damian Lewis on social media, he said: “I’m heartbroken to announce that after an heroic battle with cancer, the beautiful and mighty woman that is Helen McCrory has died peacefully at home, surrounded by a wave of love from friends and family.

She died as she lived. Fearlessly. God we love her and know how lucky we are to have had her in our lives. She blazed so brightly. Go on now, Little One, into the air, and thank you.”

As well as her fan favourite roles in Harry Potter (as Draco's mother Narcissa) and as the Shelby family matriarch in Peaky Blinders, Helen was also known for her roles in James Bond film Skyfall, The Queen and Penny Dreadful.

Our thoughts are with Helen's family, children, friends and loved ones.