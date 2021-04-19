Harry Potter's Tom Felton posts emotional tribute to on-screen mum Helen McCrory

19 April 2021, 13:55

By Katie Louise Smith

Lucius Malfoy actor Jason Isaacs also paid tribute to Harry Potter co-star Helen McCrory on Instagram following the sad news of her death.

Tom Felton has shared a moving tribute to his on-screen Harry Potter mother Helen McCrory, who sadly passed away at the age of 52. The sad news was confirmed in a statement on social media by her husband Damian Lewis.

Helen played the Malfoy matriarch Narcissa Malfoy in the final three movies in the franchise, Half-Blood Prince, and the Deathly Hallows – Part 1 and 2.

Sharing a photo of the Malfoy family to Instagram, Tom took time to pay tribute to Helen, writing: "So sad to say farewell so suddenly - I never took the chance to tell her, but she helped shape me as a person so much - on & off screen - She was always relentlessly herself- razor sharp wit - silver tongued - kind & warm hearted - she suffered no fools yet had time for everyone - thank you for lighting the way forward & holding my hand when I needed it xx"

Jason Isaacs, who played Lucius Malfoy, also shared the same image on Instagram with a moving tribute of his own.

In the caption, Jason honoured Helen's immense talent and sense of humour, writing: "Decades ago Helen and I auditioned together for a film. I came home and said to Emma “I think I’ve just met the greatest actress I’ve ever seen.” After years of watching her mesmerize audiences I don’t think that any more...I know it.

Luckily, I eventually found out that she was also scabrously funny, shockingly naughty and with an empathetic heart the size of a planet. As continually starstruck as I was on the Harry Potter films, being screen-married to and giggle with the great Helen McCrory will always be a highlight. Her proudest achievement, though, was building and loving the family that was her bedrock. They’ve lost so much and I send all my love to Damian and the kids. xxx"

Many of Helen's former co-stars also shared their tributes on social media, including Asa Butterfield, Helen Mirren, Michael Sheen, Cillian Murphy, Adrien Brody, Joe Cole, Finn Cole and Harry Potter actress Evanna Lynch, who wrote: "I only met her a handful of times on the Potter sets and the occasional press junket but she was such a huge presence in every room - so vivacious, kind, warm and fun. If you weren’t secretly obsessed with her you just weren’t paying attention ... That moment in Deathly Hallows where Narcissa has the pivotal task of checking on Harry, where the future of the magical world hinges on a mother’s love, always makes me tear up - she did it so beautifully. Rest in peace."

Damian Lewis also penned a powerful and moving tribute to his wife in The Times, writing: "She has shone more brightly in the last months than you would imagine even the brightest star could shine."

"I’m staggered by her. She’s been a meteor in our life.”

