Henry Cavill says he doesn't "understand" the point of sex scenes in movies

By Sam Prance

"I think sometimes they’re overused these days...I'm not a fan of doing them."

Henry Cavill has revealed how he feels about doing sex scenes and argued that they are "overused" in movies these days.

Every day, there's some sort of sex scene discourse on social media. In the last year alone, Poor Things has faced backlash over its graphic moments, Red, White & Royal Blue has been praised for its "authentic", gay sex scenes and Saltburn has divided viewers with everything from the period scene to the grave scene.

Now, Henry Cavill has entered the chat and confessed that he isn't a "fan" of sex scenes. He doesn't "understand" them.

Henry Cavill says he doesn't "understand" the point of sex scenes in movies. Picture: Mike Marsland/WireImage, Netflix

Discussing sex scenes on the Happy Sad Confused podcast, Henry said: "I don’t understand them – I’m not a fan. There are circumstances where a sex scene actually is beneficial to a movie, rather than just the audience." However, he then added that he often feels like they're pointless. He said: "I think sometimes they’re overused these days."

Explaining how he feels, Henry stated: "It’s when you have a sense where you’re going, ‘Is this really necessary or is it just people with less clothing on? And that’s when you start to get more uncomfortable and you’re thinking, ‘There’s not a performance here'."

Henry continued: "Most of the time, the human imagination is gonna trump [doing sex scenes]. So I think that it can be a little bit of a cop out if a TV show or a movie is filled with gyrating bodies. What is this doing for us?"

As for himself, Henry made clear: "I'm not a fan of doing them."

Henry Cavill in The Tudors. Picture: Alamy

In the past, Henry has filmed sex scenes for shows such as The Tudors and The Witcher. In fact, one sex scene led to a very awkward moment where he got an erection and had to apologise to his co-star while filming The Tudors.

Talking to Men's Fitness about the unfortunate incident back in 2015, Henry said: "It's only happened to me once. A girl had to be on top of me, she had spectacular breasts and I hadn't rearranged my stuff into a harmless position. She's basically rubbing herself all over me and, um, it got a bit hard."

Henry said that he had to "apologise profusely" afterwards. "It's not great when you're in a professional acting environment and somebody gets a boner is it?" he admitted. "No, not acceptable."

