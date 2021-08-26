What time does He's All That come out on Netflix? Here's when it's released in your country

26 August 2021, 17:16

Jazmin Duribe

By Jazmin Duribe

He's All That is coming to Netflix on August 27. Here's the exact time it's released in your country.

The moment we've all been waiting at the edge of our seats for is almost here: He's All That will be landing on Netflix real soon.

The movie is a remake of 1999 movie She's All That and sees popular influencer Padgett Sawyer (Addison Rae) turn the school's least popular boy, Cameron Kweller (Tanner Buchanan), into prom king (There's even a cameo from Addison's BFF Kourtney Kardashian…) It's Addison's first acting role, so obviously fans can't wait to see how the TikTok star performs.

Netflix will be releasing He's All That based on the time at their headquarters in California. New movies and TV shows almost always drop at midnight, Pacific Time (PT), which means the time it'll appear on your Netflix account depends on where you live.

What time does He's All That come out on Netflix?

What time does He's All That come out on Netflix? Picture: Netflix

He's All That release times: Here's what time it comes out in your country

He's All That will be released on Friday 27 August, but the exact time depends on where you live. As you know, Netflix usually drops their movies at 12AM PT and that will correspond with the time in your country. Find the release times for a handful of major time zones below.

  • United States (PDT) - 12:00 AM
  • United States (EDT) - 03:00 AM
  • Canada - 3:00 AM (Toronto), 12:00 AM (Vancouver)
  • Brazil (Rio De Janiero) - 4:00 AM
  • United Kingdom (BST) - 8:00 AM
  • Europe (Central European Summer Time) - 9:00 AM
  • Europe (Eastern European Summer Time) - 10:00 AM
  • South Africa (Cape Town, Central Africa Time) - 9:00 AM
  • India (New Delhi) - 12:30 PM
  • Indonesia (Jakarta) - 2:00 PM
  • Philippines (Manila) - 3:00 PM
  • Hong Kong - 3:00 PM
  • Singapore - 3:00 PM
  • Australia - 3:00 PM (Perth), 5:00 PM (Sydney)
  • Japan (Tokyo) - 4:00 PM
  • New Zealand (Auckland) - 7:00 PM

For the full list of cities across the world, find your exact release time here.

