Hilary Duff reveals the plot of the cancelled Lizzie McGuire reboot

By Sam Prance

It would have been so iconic to see Lizzie McGuire told in this way.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Hilary Duff has opened up about the cancelled Lizzie McGuire reboot and finally let slip what was supposed to happen in it.

Back in 2019, Disney+ announced that they would be making a Lizzie McGuire reboot. Hilary Duff even shared photos of the cast on set. However, Disney+ cancelled the reboot over concerns that it was too adult. Hilary later said that they would be "doing a disservice to everyone by limiting the realities of a 30-year-old's journey to live under the ceiling of a PG rating".

Now, Hilary has opened up about what the plot of the Lizzie McGuire reboot would have been and it sounds totally iconic.

READ MORE: Miranda Cosgrove hopes iCarly will push Disney+ to do the adult Lizzie McGuire reboot

Hilary Duff reveals the plot of the cancelled Lizzie McGuire reboot. Picture: Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency/Sipa USA, @hilaryduff via Instagram

In a new interview with Cosmopolitan, Hilary explained the Lizzie plot. She said: "My character was moving back home with her parents because she caught her soon-to-be fiancé cheating on her, and she was falling flat on her face at the moment and being like, "I need to pivot because everything that I thought was wasn't, and I'm turning 30. What the fuck?"

Sorry what? We need this reboot. When asked if she thought about leaking any of the episodes that were filmed, Hilary said: "I would be lying if I didn't say I didn't have those thoughts a few times. I'm constantly asked about it still. All it does is breathe life into the fact that people still want it, and that's really sweet. It's not dead, and it's not alive."

Hilary previously publicly asked Disney to let her and the team behind the reboot move Lizzie to Hulu but her requests were denied. Here's hoping that they eventually have a change of heart and Lizzie can live her uncensored adult life!

If iCarly can return and take on adult themes in a fun way, why can't Lizzie?