The Hunger Games prequel trailer has left fans thirsting for young President Snow

28 April 2023, 16:30

Watch the trailer for Hunger Games: A Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes

By Katie Louise Smith

"This is the man that killed Finnick everyone get your heads straight."

It was something that was bound to happen: The internet's favourite moral dilemma has reared its head yet again... If villain bad, why hot? The villain in question this time? Coriolanus Snow from The Hunger Games.

The very first trailer for the highly anticipated Hunger Games prequel, The Ballad of Songbird & Snakes, was finally released yesterday (April 27) and it really does look incredible. (Viola Davis as the head gamemaker?! Immediately yes!)

Fans of the original four films have been sharing their excitement all over social media, pointing out all the easter eggs (yes, Rachel Zegler's bow was a homage to Katniss' iconic training centre moment!) that they've spotted so far.

Amongst those reactions, as expected, has been plenty of tweets about the talented Tom Blyth playing the younger version of President Snow. Now, people are debating whether it's acceptable to thirst over the future villain in the prequel.

Hunger Games fans are thirsting over Tom Blyth as young President Snow
Hunger Games fans are thirsting over Tom Blyth as young President Snow. Picture: Lionsgate

President Snow, as we know him from the original Hunger Games book trilogy and films, is a Very Bad Person. He's the series' main antagonist, he's a villain, he's an absolute menace.

But the Coriolanus Snow that fans will meet in TBOS&S will be very different. Coryo (his "cute" nickname) has not yet become that terrifying dictator – and he's also a love interest to main character Lucy Gray Baird.

When The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes was first announced, fans immediately became stressed out over the fact that Snow's origin story was coming. Were they about to humanise the series' main villain and give readers a reason to sympathise with him?

Thanks to the trailer, people are now fearing they might be about to enter their President Snow Apologist era... all because they think Tom Blyth looks hot as the younger version of the character.

People on the other end of that conversation are hilariously reminding everyone to get it together, quickly, and stop simping.

Thirst aside, it looks like Tom's performance as Snow is going to be one of the major highlights of the movie. And we WILL be seated when it drops on November 23rd.

