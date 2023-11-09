Hunger Games' Rachel Zegler explains how Lucy Gray is different to Katniss

By Sam Prance

Hunger Games fans are living for Rachel Zegler's comments about Lucy Gray and Katniss.

Rachel Zegler has explained how Lucy Gray is different to Katniss in The Hunger Games and it actually makes a lot of sense.

The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes introduces fans to a brand new heroine. 64 years before Katniss wins the games, Lucy Gray is District 12's tribute. Like Katniss, Lucy Gray manages to win over the Capitol. She also has a lot of grit and determination and people who've read the book have fallen in love with her just like they fell in love with Katniss.

However, Lucy Gray isn't just another version of Katniss. There's a key difference between them and Rachel Zegler has nailed it.

Rachel Zegler explains how Lucy Gray is different to Katniss in The Hunger Games. Picture: Collection Christophel / Alamy Stock Photo, Lionsgate / Alamy Stock Photo

Rachel Zegler is the actress behind Lucy Gray so it comes as no surprise that she knows Lucy Gray better than anyone else. When asked how Lucy Gray and Katniss differ at The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes premiere, Rachel said: "Lucy Gray is a performer forced to fight and Katniss is a fighter forced to perform." Mic drop!

As you'll already know, Katniss is an expert with a bow and arrow but she originally struggled to charm the Capitol and had to put on a show for them. Meanwhile, performing comes naturally to Lucy Gray but fighting does not.

Reacting to Rachel's comment, one fan tweeted: "my jaw DROPPED…don’t u dare tell me she wasn’t cast perfectly because she gets this frachise[sic] on another level."

“lucy gray is a performer forced to fight and katniss is a fighter forced to perform” my jaw DROPPED…don’t u dare tell me she wasn’t cast perfectly because she gets this frachise on another level pic.twitter.com/ffVwQPCZCD — m 🍂 (@blakeverdeen) November 6, 2023

Discussing Lucy Gray further, Rachel said: "You get a female protagonist that you're unclear of what her motive is the entire time. She keeps everyone on their toes because she's a performer first. She knows how to work an audience and how to coerce people into being on her side. Even though her side is self-preservation."

Rachel added: "I find it so fascinating. It's such an interesting way to link her to Katniss because Katniss has to call on her inner Lucy Gray without even knowing it because Katniss didn't even know Lucy Gray existed."

Rachel Zegler discusses the differences between Lucy Gray Baird and Katniss Everdeen at a Q&A event for ‘THE HUNGER GAMES: THE BALLAD OF SONGBIRDS & SNAKES’ pic.twitter.com/LvQo0Yqo3P — Film Updates (@FilmUpdates) November 8, 2023

To find out more about the differences between Katniss and Lucy Gray, you can read the original The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes book or wait for the movie to come out next week.

The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes debuts in cinemas worldwide on November 17th.

