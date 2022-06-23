Hunter Schafer will play Snow’s cousin in the upcoming Hunger Games prequel

By Sam Prance

Hunter Schafer will play Tigris Snow in The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes.

Euphoria's Hunter Schafer has been cast in the upcoming Hunger Games film – The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes.

In May 2020, Suzanne Collins released a prequel to her beloved Hunger Games trilogy titled The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes. At the same time, Lionsgate announced that they would be developing the new book into a film and they revealed that production on the project would start in 2022. It's scheduled for release on 17 November 2023.

Now, Lionsgate have announced that Hunter Schafer will be starring in the film as Coriolanus Snow's cousin Tigris Snow.

What is The Hunger Games: The Ballads of Songbirds and Snakes about?

Readers of The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes novel will already know that it is set 64 years before the original book and movie take place. The prequel tells the story of "an 18-year-old President Snow as he prepares for his one shot at glory as a mentor in the 10th Hunger Games". It chronicles his journey from a loveable mentor to a tyrannous villain.

Tigris, who Hunter is set to play, is Snow's cousin and closest confidante. Elsewhere, rising star Tom Blyth has been cast as Coriolanus Snow and West Side Story's Rachel Zegler has been cast as Snow's tribute Lucy Gray Baird. Finally, Rachel's West Side Story co-star Josh Andrés Rivera has been cast as another mentor named Sejanus Plinth.

Further casting details are yet to be announced.

Tigris Snow previously appeared in the original Hunger Games trilogy as a minor role played by Eugenie Bondurant.

This is Hunter's first official role on screen outside of Euphoria. We can't wait to see her bring Tigris to life!

What do you think? Are you excited for Hunter to join the Hunger Games universe?

