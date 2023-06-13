iCarly: Here's how Carly and Freddie finally got together

13 June 2023, 17:26 | Updated: 13 June 2023, 17:43

Miranda Cosgrove vs. 'The Most Impossible iCarly Quiz' | PopBuzz Meets

By Sam Prance

Carly and Freddie are now a couple in the iCarly reboot.

Creddie shippers assemble! After 16 years, Carly Shay and Freddie Benson have officially got together in the iCarly universe.

Ever since the original iCarly debuted in 2007, fans have wanted Carly and Freddie to go from friends to lovers. Throughout both versions of the show, there have been multiple suggestions that Carly and Freddie have feelings for each other. They have even kissed before. Nevertheless, the duo have refrained from ever actually becoming boyfriend and girlfriend.

However, that has changed now. Carly and Freddie have just become girlfriend and boyfriend and this is how it happened.

How do Carly and Freddie get together in iCarly?

iCarly: Here's how Carly and Freddie finally got together. Picture: Nickelodeon, Paramount+

In the new season of iCarly, Carly realises that she has feelings for Freddie. However, she decides not to tell him because he is in a relationship with an animal therapist named Pearl. Realising that Carly and Freddie are in love with each other, Pearl dumps Freddie in episode 2. In episode 3, Carly finally confesses to Freddie how she feels about him.

Standing in front of various adorable photos of them together, Carly says: "You're still my hero. You're the person who I can always count on. You're the person who makes me laugh. You're the person who pushes me to do the things I need to do even when I really don't want to...I like you Freddie Benson and I want to be with you."

Emotionally, Freddie then says: "Carly, I need you to know, being your friend is not a consolation prize. It is the best thing I get to be. If we try this and it doesnt work, I can't lose you." Carly replies: "I promise, no matter what, you never will."

Freddie then says, "Is this really happening?" and Carly adds: "I hope so. It took us long enough."

The pair then kiss, and it is truly the moment we've all been waiting for. Hey, look at us Creddie shippers! Who would have thought?! Not me!

When do Carly and Freddie start dating in iCarly?
When do Carly and Freddie start dating in iCarly? Picture: Paramount+

As for how Miranda Cosgrove and Nathan Kress feel about Creddie, they used to be divided. Speaking to PopBuzz in 2022, Miranda said: "I think Carly and Freddie are endgame. Nathan has a different idea. He thinks Freddie has been working too hard for too long to try to get Carly to go out with him and that it's too late. That's what he's told me at at least."

Miranda then added: "I don't think so. I think that they should be together. We'll see, I guess."

It looks like Nathan has since changed his mind because he made a whole Creddie playlist to prepare for Carly and Freddie getting together. He's now teased that he will drop the playlist if it gets 10,000 retweets. iCarly fans, you know what to do.

Never give up, kids! If you wait 16 years, your favourite fictional will-they-won't-they-couple may actually get together.

