iCarly cast confirm that there will be "sexual situations" in the reboot

"This is an adult show and it’s not specifically for kids."

The cast of iCarly have opened about what fans can expect from the reboot in 2021 and it sounds like iCarly is all grown-up.

As soon as Paramount+ announced that they had ordered a reboot of iCarly, fans were intrigued to learn how the new show will compare to the original now that the characters are adults. Miranda Cosgrove (Carly), Nathan Kress (Freddie) and Jerry Trainor (Spencer) are all back but Jennette McCurdy (Sam) revealed that she has quit acting and won't be in the reboot.

Now, Jerry Trainor has revealed what sort of content the iCarly reboot will cover and that it will include "sexual situations".

Speaking to Page Six about whether or not the new show will feature sex scenes, Jerry teased: "We’re going to toe that line, you know what I mean? It’s not going to be super-raw…but yeah, there’s going to be sexual situations. And you know, I say ‘damn it’ in the trailer, which had everyone in a tizzy, but you know we’re grown-ups."

Nathan Kress also added that the new iCarly has been made for a different demographic: "This is an adult show and it’s not specifically for kids. And that’s been exciting for us — to just see where these characters from a kid’s show would be and where they are in their life now, 10 years later, but in a very realistic, non-glossy way."

Miranda Cosgrove also previously told EW: "We really tried to make this show, along with the showrunner Ali, as much for the fans of the original as possible, because it's not really a kids show anymore. It's mainly made for the people who watched when they were little, they're now more in their 20s."

The cancelled Lizzie McGuire reboot walked so that the iCarly reboot could run.

As for what the characters are doing now, Miranda let slip: "Carly has gone through a lot over the last 10 years. She hasn't done 'iCarly' in a long time and she decides to start it up again in the pilot so we've been exploring a lot of different things with that, just like what a 26-year-old would be doing if they had a YouTube channel nowadays."

Miranda also confirmed that Spencer is now "very wealthy" and lives in a remodelled version of the original iCarly loft and Freddie has "moved back in with his mother after a divorce".

The first episode of the new iCarly debuts on Paramount+ this Thursday on June 17.

