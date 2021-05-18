iCarly cast condemn racist abuse against new reboot star Laci Mosley

By Sam Prance

Laci Mosley has received a torrent of racist abuse online after being announced as a new iCarly cast member.

The iCarly cast have rallied together to defend Laci Mosley after the actress has become the target of racist hate from fans.

Last year (Dec 9), TV Line confirmed that iCarly would be returning with a reboot. 13 new episodes of the beloved show are coming to Paramount+ on June 17. Original cast members, Miranda Cosgrove (Carly), Jerry Trainor (Spencer) and Nathan Kress (Freddie) are all part of the revival too, alongside other past favourites and some brand new iCarly characters.

Jennette McCurdy, who played Sam in the original series, has chosen not to return leaving some fans upset. However, now fans are sending racist abuse to one of the new iCarly actresses. Laci Mosley, who is set to play Harper, a friend of Carly, Spencer and Freddie in the reboot, has become the target of racist hate from fans of the original series.

Now, Laci has spoken out against the abuse and the iCarly cast have taken to social media to condemn their racist fans.

iCarly cast condemn racist abuse against new reboot star Laci Mosley. Picture: Amy Sussman/KCA2021/Getty Images for Nickelodeon

Yesterday (May 17), Laci took to Instagram to write: "I love being Black. I hate how Black people are treated on this planet. I took this role on iCarly because the room is diverse (@chescaleigh you’re a dream) our show runner @ali_schouten is so incredibly kind and caring and the cast is talented and some of the best people I’ve ever met."

She continued: "I was shocked when a celebration of all the hard work we’ve put into making this reboot was overshadowed by the most racism I’ve ever experienced in my life over the course of 72 hours. I felt silly being so upset because I’ve been in this little brown body my entire life and racism isn’t new but it still hurts."

Laci then added: "I’m not 'replacing Sam'. I’ve never met her but I know she’s extremely talented and I hope she does not condone some of y’all’s behavior. Racism kills. I can’t beg you to love me or yourselves enough to be kind to people but I can block you and protect my peace. Thank you to my friends and family who have reached out to check on me I really appreciate you all. Black is beautiful and no amount of slurs or vitriol you dump online will change that."

Now, Laci's cast members have come out to defend her and condemn the fans that are sending her racist abuse. Miranda, Jerry and Nathan have all shared a statement from the iCarly team on their Instagram pages. It says that the "entire [iCarly] cast and crew stand against all instances of hate and racism".

Jerry has also written: "I never wanna hear the phrase ‘iCarly fans are racist’, ever again. I need the true fans to step up and drown out the hate." Meanwhile, Nathan wrote: "Anyone who resorts to hate and bullying the HUMAN BEINGS who are making our show a reality are no fans of ours. Not gonna put up with this. Racism has no place here (or anywhere). Do better, or see yourself out."

Miranda Cosgrove shares an Instagram story condemning racism against new cast member Laci Mosley after fans of the original series targeted the actress for “replacing” Sam Puckett as Carly’s best friend. pic.twitter.com/85SyQYT9TC — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) May 17, 2021

If you notice any racist abuse on social media, report it. If you're unsure how to do that, you can visit this link for more information.