iCarly is coming to Netflix in February

20 January 2021, 11:31

By Sam Prance

You can watch iCarly on Netflix in less than a month's time.

iCarly fans, our time is now. The beloved Nickelodeon series will be available to stream on the platform in a matter of weeks.

Ever since iCarly ended in 2012, viewers of the hit show have been desperate for more. People are still obsessed with Carly (Miranda Cosgrove), Sam (Jennette McCurdy), Freddie (Nathan Kress) and the rest of the characters. Thankfully, our iCarly prayers have been answered. An iCarly reboot is officially in the works now with many of the original cast returning to it.

READ MORE: Drake Bell says a Drake & Josh reboot is in the works

You don't have to wait for the reboot to come out to get your iCarly fix though. The original series is coming to Netflix.

When is iCarly available on Netflix? Where can I watch iCarly online?

Is iCarly on Netflix? Here's where you can watch it online
Is iCarly on Netflix? Here's where you can watch it online. Picture: Nickelodeon

Yesterday (Jan 20), Netflix revealed that iCarly is joining their catalogue next month alongside highly anticipated new films like To All the Boys: Always and Forever and Malcolm and Marie. Both of the hit Conjuring movies will also be joining the streaming service in February. As for iCarly, seasons 1 and 2 will both be uploaded to stream on Netflix from February 8 onwards.

Sadly, the other four seasons, including One Direction's guest appearance, won't be added to Netflix for now but they're all available to watch on CBS All Access or you can pay for them separately on Amazon Prime and Apple TV. Meanwhile, the upcoming reboot will air on the new streaming platform Paramount+ (currently named CBS All Access) when it debuts.

Now I know what I will be watching all of February.

What do you think? Will you watch iCarly on Netflix?

