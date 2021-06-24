Is T-Bo in the new iCarly reboot?

Will T-Bo be in the iCarly revival? Here's everything we know so far.

The iCarly reboot is now in full swing but fans are still speculating over all the possible guest stars that may or may not be appearing in the revival.

As fans already know, while Jennette McCurdy's Sam Puckett will not be appearing in the reboot, several other iconic characters will be back – including Nevel Papperman and Principal Franklin.

Of course, not every single character from the original series can come back for the revival but there's a couple of fan favourite characters that fans are hoping will still manage to make an appearance. Gibby is one, and T-Bo is the other.

Is T-Bo coming back to the iCarly reboot?

Will T-Bo be in the iCarly revival? Picture: Paramount+, Nickelodeon

So far, there's no been no confirmation about the return of T-Bo in the revival series. Unlike Nevel, Mrs Benson, Nora Dershlit and Principal Franklin, there was no mention or glimpses of him in the teaser trailers either.

Actor BooG!e – aka Bobbie Bowman – also hasn't revealed or said anything about the reboot. He did, however, share an Instagram post back in May of himself wearing a hoodie with an illustration of T-Bo and his iconic tacos on a stick.

BooG!e also still celebrates T-Bo on his social media accounts, often retweeting fans and sharing TikToks and videos on Instagram.

Since iCarly ended, BooG!e appears to have stepped away from acting after appearing on Disney XD's Gamer's Guide to Pretty Much Everything. He then later began a podcast and a Twitch channel.

Whether or not he'll return to the reboot as the iconic T-Bo remains to be seen. The good news is that more and more guest stars and cameo appearances are being announced as the episodes continue, and fans are hoping that T-Bo will appear as a surprise guest down the line.

Fingers crossed he does return because we've got SO many questions...

Does T-Bo still live in Seattle? Does he still work at the Groovy Smoothie? Does the Groovy Smoothie still exist? Did he go on to revolutionise the Food-On-A-Stick market? Is he a millionaire now????

