iCarly season 2: Release date, cast, plot, spoilers and news about the reboot

16 July 2021

By Sam Prance

When does iCarly season 2 come out? The reboot has officially been renewed for a second season.

The first season of the iCarly reboot may still be airing on Paramount+ but fans are already asking for there to be a season 2.

There's no denying that the iCarly reboot is a huge success. The revival sees a twenty-something Carly (Miranda Cosgrove), relaunch her iconic web series with the help of Freddie (Nathan Kress), Spencer (Jerry Trainor) and new characters Harper (Laci Mosley) and Millicent (Jaidyn Triplett). Fans are praising the reboot for being funny, adult and LGBTQ+ inclusive.

Taking this into consideration, it's no wonder that there's demand for a second season and Paramount+ have just answered our prayers and renewed iCarly for season 2. With that in mind, here's everything you need to know about iCarly season 2 including the release date, cast, plot and much much more.

iCarly season 2: Release date, cast, plot, spoilers and news about the reboot. Picture: Paramount+

Will there be an iCarly season 2?

Yes. On July 15, Deadline confirmed that iCarly would be returning to Paramount+ for a second season. The outlet reported: "The new iCarly series has ranked among Paramount+’s most-streamed titles since its June 17 debut. Production on the second season will begin in Los Angeles this fall."

Given that iCarly season 1 hasn't even finished yet, the reboot must be really popular.

When is the iCarly season 2 release date?

As it stands, there's no official information on when iCarly season 2 will air. It looks like Paramount+ will drop new seasons of shows annually, so our guess is June 2022. That being said, since production starts "this fall", the new episodes could be ready to come out as early as January 2022.

iCarly season 1 is 13 episodes long and we imagine that season 2 will be a similar length.

Who is in the iCarly season 2 cast?

Again, Paramount+ are yet to reveal any cast details for iCarly season 2 but our guess is that the entire main cast will return as well as some fan favourites. In other words, expect to see Miranda Cosgrove (Carly), Jerry Trainor) (Spencer), Nathan Kress (Freddie), Harper (Laci Mosley) and Millicent (Jaidyn Triplett) all come back.

The first season has already had multiple iconic cameos from the original series so we reckon there will be more of those too.

Will Sam be in iCarly season 2?

In the first episode of the iCarly reboot, Carly explains that she's still best friends with Sam but Sam has joined a biker gang. In other words, there's room for Jennette McCurdy to return if she wants. However, Jennette recently explained that she's quit acting on the Empty Inside podcast.

Jennette McCurdy revealed that she felt embarrassed about her previous work on iCarly and Sam & Cat. "I'm so ashamed of the parts I've done in the past. I resent my career in a lot of ways. I feel so unfulfilled by the roles that I played and felt like it was the most cheesy, embarrassing."

In other words, it's likely that Sam won't ever return.

What will happen in iCarly season 2?

This all depends on how the first season ends but our bet is that there will be much chaos and laughs ahead for Carly and the rest of the characters.

Is there an iCarly season 2 trailer?

There's no iCarly season 2 trailer at the moment but we'll update you as soon as there is one.

