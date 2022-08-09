Jacob Elordi says he only had $800 and was sleeping in his car before Euphoria

9 August 2022, 11:46

By Sam Prance

Jacob Elordi says he wasn't booking jobs and didn't have the salary to say in LA after filming The Kissing Booth.

Jacob Elordi has opened up about his Kissing Booth salary and let slip that he only had $800 before being cast in Euphoria.

It's hard to imagine a world in which Jacob Elordi isn't one of the most successful actors of his generation. After stealing the hearts of millions of viewers with his portrayal of Noah Flynn in The Kissing Booth franchise, Jacob has since taken on the role of Nate Jacobs in Euphoria and received widespread critical acclaim for his portrayal of the toxic teenage jock.

However, there's an alternate timeline in which Jacob returned to Australia after The Kissing Booth and never did Euphoria.

What is Jacob Elordi's net worth and Euphoria salary?

Jacob Elordi says he only had $800 and was sleeping in his car before Euphoria. Picture: ABC via Getty Images, HBO

Speaking to GQ, Jacob revealed that he moved to LA after finishing filming The Kissing Booth in South Africa in 2017. At the time, he "crashed on a friend’s couch" and "sometimes he parked his 2004 Mitsubishi on Mulholland Drive and slept there". Jacob was also dating his The Kissing Booth co-star Joey King at the time. They broke up quietly at the end of 2018.

Explaining his financial situation after The Kissing Booth further, Jacob said: "I wasn’t booking jobs. I think I had – I don’t know, $400 or $800 left in my bank account – and Euphoria was my last audition before I went home for a little while to make some money and recuperate."

Jacob was still staying in his car when they filmed the Euphoria pilot. He said: "My car was like a hoarder’s, stacked with boxes and coat hangers and things." When a producer realised this, they booked him a room at the Standard in West Hollywood and he's been able to live comfortably in LA ever since.

According to Life and Style Magazine, Jacob now has a net worth of $3 million. It's unclear exactly what his Euphoria salary is but his co-star Sydney Sweeney earned around $350,000 per episode for season 2 of the show and we imagine that his salary would be similar.

We also reckon that Jacob's salaries for The Kissing Booth 2 and The Kissing Booth 3 were considerably more than his original salary for the first film. In other words, fans needn't worry about Jacob sleeping in his car again.

