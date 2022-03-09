Jacob Elordi says he hasn't made a proper movie yet

By Jazmin Duribe

"I've only ever really made things that are on streamers or television."

Jacob Elordi has opened up about his acting career and the fact that he feels like he still hasn't made a proper movie.

The Australian actor has been making waves playing psychotic Nate Jacobs in HBO's Euphoria, but he's actually been in a few movies too. Jacob played Noah Flynn in the popular Netflix film trilogy The Kissing Booth. He has also starred in 2020 rom-com 2 Hearts and he's set to play Richard in erotic thriller Deep Water alongside Ben Affleck.

Jacob is hardly an acting novice but he still feels like he hasn’t made a real movie yet because none of them have been released in a movie theatre.

Jacob Elordi says he hasn't made a proper movie yet. Picture: Alamy, Netflix via Alamy

In an interview with Vogue for their 24 Hours With series, Jacob discussed his love of the movie theatre and how he was inspired to become an actor after watching Heath Ledger play The Joker in The Dark Knight with his father.

He then said: "Strange enough, I’ve been here [Los Angeles] for four or five years now, and because of this terrifying new digital age, I’ve only ever really made things that are on streamers or television.

"I haven’t really made a, you know, like a 'movie' yet. And I think every time I go to the theatre, it’s hard to not sit there and be like, that’s what I, I want to do that."

Jacob's upcoming film Deep Water will be released on Hulu on March 18, The Kissing Booth movies were all released on Netflix, and his 2020 film The Very Excellent Mr. Dundee was on Amazon Prime Video. 2 Hearts had a limited theatre release and was acquired by Netflix.

The Kissing Booth. Picture: Netflix

Elsewhere in the interview, Jacob said he would love to star in a "hardcore" film noir after becoming interested in the genre when he was supposed to play Orson Welles in a movie. "The nature of them to me is just so alluring because you have these absurd in depth criss-crossy plot lines and these kind of crazy masculine, like stoic characters," Jacob explained.

"The greatest leading men of their time, the biggest movie stars in these dark rooms dreaming about this incredibly beautiful actress. It's the dark room, it's the cigarettes, the top hats, the old cars, the clipped sentences, you know, it's everything about it."

He continued: "It's probably one of the sexiest genres of film that there is, you know? I wish that we… I guess we still do kind of make them but I would like to be in an original hardcore film noir. That's a dream of mine for sure."