Jamie Lynn Spears reveals she auditioned for the Twilight movies

20 July 2023, 12:21

Watch the trailer for Zoey 102

By Sam Prance

Could you imagine Jamie Lynn Spears as Bella Swan?

Jamie Lynn Spears has revealed that she auditioned to be in the Twilight films but didn't think that they would be a success.

It's hard to imagine Twilight without Robert Pattinson, Kristen Stewart and Taylor Lautner playing the roles of Edward Cullen, Bella Swan and Jacob Black in the movies. However, other actors were considered for the parts. Stephenie Meyer wanted Henry Cavill to play Edward and Jennifer Lawrence and Tyler Posey auditioned to play Bella and Jacob respectively.

Now, Jamie Lynn Spears has confirmed that she also tried out for Twilight while Zoey 101 was still airing on Nickelodeon.

Jamie Lynn Spears reveals she auditioned for Twilight
Jamie Lynn Spears reveals she auditioned for Twilight. Picture: Emma McIntyre/Getty Images, Summit Entertainment

Speaking to Variety about scripts she read and roles she tried out for as Zoey 101 was coming to an end, Jamie Lynn said: "I did read for Twilight". She then specified: "This was before vampires had really made their mark."

Jamie Lynn added: "Now we all love to watch stories about vampires, but I literally was like, 'Vampires? Are you kidding me?' I remember reading it and going, 'Who is going to watch these vampires?' Boy, was I wrong."

Jamie Lynn didn't specify which part she read for but, based on her fame at the time, it's possible that she tried out for Bella. Given that she's blonde, she could have also auditioned for the role of Rosalie.

Of course, Twilight turned out to be a huge success just like the books it was based on.

NIKKI REED and KELLAN LUTZ in TWILIGHT (2008)
NIKKI REED and KELLAN LUTZ in TWILIGHT (2008). Picture: Alamy

If it makes Jamie Lynn feel any better, Jennifer Lawrence didn't even get a callback for Bella. On The Rewatchables podcast, she said: "I auditioned for Twilight [and] they turned me down immediately. [Laughs] I didn't even get a callback. But my life would've been totally different. I got Hunger Games I think, like, a year later."

Jamie Lynn currently plays Noreen in Netflix's Sweet Magnolias and she's set to reprise the role of Zoey Brooks in Paramount's new Zoey 102 movie out later this month (Jul 27).

