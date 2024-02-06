Jenna Ortega fans shocked over bedroom scene with Martin Freeman in new movie

Watch Jenna Ortega in the Miller’s Girl trailer

By Katie Louise Smith

"I know it's a movie but it's tooooooooo much for me."

Jenna Ortega's 'controversial' new film Miller's Girl is going viral thanks to one particular clip that's now circulating on social media.

Miller's Girl sees Jenna star as Cairo Sweet, a rich and ambitious 18-year-old student who catches the eye of her married English teacher, Jonathan Miller (played by Martin Freeman). He becomes her mentor and their complex relationship escalates after a creative writing assignment.

The film is an erotic thriller, which should give viewers an idea of what to expect, but it seems like they weren't expecting what actually happens between Cairo and Jonathan.

Viewers have flocked to social media to share how uncomfortable they were while watching the film, singling out the bedroom scene that has now gone viral on TikTok. [Spoilers for Miller's Girl ahead!]

Jenna Ortega fans are shocked over her bedroom scene with Martin Freeman in Miller's Girl. Picture: Lionsgate

The scene that's got everyone talking shows Jenna's character Cairo wearing a silk white dress as she kisses Jonathan in the rain. It then immediately cuts to the two in a bedroom, where Cairo is being bent over the side of the bed as Jonathan stands behind her and strokes her hair out of the way before trailing them down her back.

As Cairo reads out the piece of erotic writing she submitted for her assignment, Jonathan leans down over her on the bed. The scene then cuts to Jonathan alone in his garage, pleasuring himself while reading Cairo's assignment, showing that it was just a fantasy.

The clip, which appears to have been filmed by a cinema-goer, now has 2 million views on TikTok and the comment section is full of people losing their minds.

"I know it's a movie but it's tooooooooo much for me," one user wrote, with another adding: "I wanna watch this but ik it's gonna make me soo uncomfy."

"UM HELLO AGE DIFFERENCE??? wait," someone else wrote, noting the jarring age gap between Cairo and Jonathan (and by extension, Jenna and Martin who are 21 and 52, respectively).

Jenna Ortega and Martin Freeman's intimate scenes in Miller's Girl have shocked viewers. Picture: Lionsgate

On the flip side, others have also praised the film, specifically shouting out Jenna and Martin's performances. Over on Reddit, one user wrote: "It’s a full on erotic thriller in 2024... we don’t get a lot of those anymore so I’m also going to appreciate it."

Miller's Girl hit cinemas in the U.S. on January 26th so if you want to see it, you'll have to head to your nearest theatre!

