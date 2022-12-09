Jenna Ortega and Percy Hynes White are playing love interests in a new romcom

By Katie Louise Smith

Winter Spring Summer or Fall stars Jenna and Percy as Remi and Barnes who spend four days together over the course of a year.

Wednesday Addams and Xavier Thorpe's potential romance in Wednesday season 2 might be up in the air based on the cast and creator's latest comments, but Jenna Ortega and Percy Hynes White are about to give the Wednesday and Xavier shippers everything they want in their brand new romcom.

Yes, in case you haven't already heard, the two Wednesday co-stars are set to play love interests in a brand new comedy together.

The film is called Winter Spring Summer or Fall, and it's being filmed right now. Details are still fairly under-wraps, but the synopsis already sounds like it's going to be a hit with fans of the co-stars.

Jenna Ortega and Percy Hynes White set to star in romcom together. Picture: Elizabeth Goodenough/Everett Collection/Alamy Live News, Michael Tullberg/FilmMagic

The film has not been officially announced just yet, but a few details have been shared by cast, crew and fans.

Winter Spring Summer or Fall will be a comedy, and will reportedly follow Remi and Barnes, two very different teenagers who meet by chance in the winter of their senior year. They spend four days together over the course of a year that will change their lives forever.

Tiffany Paulsen, who wrote the screenplays for About Fate and Netflix's Holidate, will be directing the movie. On Instagram, she confirmed that filming had started at the end of October in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Percy also teased the upcoming movie in an interview with Popternative, saying: "I love working with Jenna. The movie I’m doing in Utah right now is with her as well. We have a fun time together.”

jenna ortega and percy hynes seen shooting on the set of their upcoming movie. pic.twitter.com/aMymdNnw1z — jenna ortega daily (@jennadaily_) December 8, 2022

JENNA AND PERCY FILMING THE ROMCOM I PRAYED FOR DAYS LIKE THESE pic.twitter.com/rTl36UNbur — mari (@marisohoe) December 8, 2022

Photos and videos have already emerged on social media, with fans in Salt Lake City spotting Jenna and Percy filming the movie.

There's no release date for Winter, Spring, Summer or Fall just yet, but stay tuned. We'll update this article as soon as more information is released.

