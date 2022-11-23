Wednesday's Jenna Ortega says she feels connected to serial killers

By Sam Prance

Jenna Ortega has explained why she chooses to star in so many dark films and TV series.

Jenna Ortega has opened up about her love of horror films and shows and revealed that she feels connected to serial killers.

Jenna Ortega may have first rose to fame on the Disney Channel but she's now made a name for herself as a scream queen. Over the course of the past few years, Jenna has acted in a series of dark projects ranging from the likes of You to the new Scream films and X. Not to mention, she now plays Wednesday Addams in Netflix's new Tim Burton series Wednesday.

Now, Jenna has explained why she is drawn to dark material in a new interview about Wednesday and her career at large.

Wednesday's Jenna Ortega says she feels connected to serial killers. Picture: Netflix, Photo 12 / Alamy Stock Photo

Speaking to her real-life bestie, Olivia Rodrigo, for The Face about her love of dark projects, Jenna said: "I think we find each other. There’s some invisible string that’s connected to serial killers, monsters, creatures and myself. No matter where I go. I feel like it’s something that’s always been attractive to me since I was younger, something I was always into."

She continued: "It’s what feels right to me and it tends to be the scripts I’m into. I love things that are a bit off-putting, things when the closer you look, really aren’t that pretty. I love things that are disturbing. They’re interesting and there are so many routes and variations of storytelling that you can do with stuff like that."

As for what scares her IRL, Jenna said: "Confronting myself. Abandonment. Never finding real love. I’m not really scared of death or anything like that. I’m a very paranoid person. Real talk, my biggest fear is losing someone very close to me."

Jenna Ortega plays Lorraine in the critically acclaimed horror film X. Picture: LANDMARK MEDIA / Alamy Stock Photo

In a separate interview with Wired, Jenna revealed that she's always felt different. The 20-year-old star said: "I'm a weirdo in the 'used to perform autopsies on little animals when I was younger' kind of way. Like little lizards that I found that were dead in my backyard."

She's weird, she's a weirdo and we have no choice but to stan.