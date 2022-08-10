Jennette McCurdy reveals why she "didn't like" Ariana Grande while filming Sam & Cat

By Sam Prance

"Every time something exciting happens to her, I feel like she robbed me of having that experience myself."

Jennette McCurdy has opened up about why she "didn't like" Ariana Grande in her candid memoir I'm Glad My Mom Died.

Jennette McCurdy and Ariana Grande famously acted alongside each other in the iCarly and Victorious spin-off Sam & Cat. The show lasted for one season and Jennette has now explained in I'm Glad My Mom Died that she was "exploited" while on the show. Jennette also states that Nickelodeon offered her $300,000 to keep quiet about her negative experiences.

Now, Jennette has revealed what her relationship with Ariana was really like and explained that she was "jealous" of her.

Jennette McCurdy reveals why she "didn't like" Ariana Grande. Picture: @jennettemccurdy via Instagram, Ben A. Pruchnie/Getty Images for Nickelodeon)

In the book, Jennette says she struggled to relate to Ariana: "I grew up in Garbage Grove in a goddamned hoarder house with a cancerous mom who constantly wept about not being able to afford rent and utility bills. Ariana grew up in Boca Raton, Florida, an incredibly wealthy, idyllic town, with a healthy mom who could buy her whatever she wanted."

Jennette also reveals that she was forced to turn down multiple acting opportunities outside of the show. Meanwhile, Ariana was able to skip episodes of Sam & Cat for her music. Jennette explains: "So I have to turn down movies while Ariana’s off whistle-toning at the Billboard Music Awards? Fuck. This. I’m pissed about it. And I’m pissed at her. Jealous of her.”

Jennette adds that it was a mistake to compare her career to Ariana's but says that she couldn't help it: "I’m constantly in the same environment as her, and she doesn’t exactly try to hide her successes. I didn’t like her. I couldn’t like her. Every time something exciting happens to her, I feel like she robbed me of having that experience myself.

Jennette McCurdy opens up about her friendship with Miranda Cosgrove since 'iCarly' ended, and why she thinks Miranda will love #ImGladMyMomDied. pic.twitter.com/TLTTujq7gO — Entertainment Tonight (@etnow) August 9, 2022

It's unclear if Jennette has spoken with Ariana recently but she reveals in the memoir that she is still on great terms with her iCarly castmate Miranda Cosgrove. Speaking to Entertainment Tonight about their friendship, she said: "I love Miranda to pieces. I always will. She has such a special place in my heart. She helped me grow and heal as a person."

Jennette continued: "We totally still keep in touch. Not as often as we used to. Last I heard from her, she said that she was excited to read it and sent just a very supportive lovely text. I can't wait for her to read it. I think she'll really like it. I think she'll laugh a lot. I think she'll relate to a lot."

