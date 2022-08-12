Jennette McCurdy explains why she didn't take $300,000 "hush money" from Nickelodeon

12 August 2022, 16:33

By Katie Louise Smith

"I think I did something that was really hard to do. Oh my god, it makes me emotional. I'm proud of myself."

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

In Jennette McCurdy's new memoir, I'm Glad My Mother Died, the former Nickelodeon star opens up about pretty much everything.

As well as her relationship with her mother and the abuse she went through as a child and teenager, she also discusses how she was "exploited" at Nickelodeon in detail; from the way creator Dan Schneider treated her while filming kissing scenes, to the reason why she was "jealous" of Ariana Grande while they worked together on Sam & Cat.

Jennette also drops a pretty wild bombshell in the book, claiming that Nickelodeon allegedly offered her $300,000 in order for her to keep quiet about her negative experiences at the network.

Jennette has now explained why she's "proud" of herself for not accepting the money in exchange for her silence.

READ MORE: Jennette McCurdy's mother tried to stop her being friends with Miranda Cosgrove

Jennette McCurdy explains why she turned down $300,000 "hush money"
Jennette McCurdy explains why she turned down $300,000 "hush money". Picture: Nightline via ABC via YouTube, Nickelodeon via NickRewind

Speaking on NightLine, Jennette opened up about the alleged offer and explained why she declined to accept it.

"I just said, 'No, that's not happening. That sounds like hush money to me. Not doing it. Not taking it.'" Jennette said. "And then I do remember leaning against my bed and I'm like, 'well shoot, that could have put my nieces through college! Like, that was some good money!"

Jennette continued: "I am ultimately proud of my decision there. Wherever it came from, even if it was informed by self-righteousness. I think I did something that was really hard to do. Oh my god, it makes me emotional. I'm proud of myself."

Then, when asked why she was proud of herself for making that decision, a tearful Jennette explains: "I think I've chosen a path of integrity. And it hasn't always been easy."

In regards to Jennette's allegations and stories from her memoir, Nickelodeon responded with a statement to ABC, saying: "We have no reportable response other than a no comment at this time."

Since the release of her book, fans and famous friends alive have rallied around and supported Jennette for sharing her brave and honest story. On Instagram, former Drake & Josh star Josh Peck shared a photo of the pair with the caption: "My friend Jennette wrote a book and it’s out today. She’s brave, funny and thoughtful in ways few are. Get it today!"

Jennette's friend and former iCarly co-star Miranda Cosgrove also reacted to her story, saying: "When you’re young, you’re so in your own head, you can’t imagine that people around you are having much harder struggles. You don’t expect things like that from the person in the room who’s making everyone laugh."

Read more Jennette McCurdy news here:

WATCH: Miranda Cosgrove takes on The Most Impossible iCarly Quiz

Latest TV & Film

See more Latest TV & Film

Ariana Grande fans resurface "disturbing" video amid Jennette McCurdy's comments about Dan Schneider

Ariana Grande fans resurface "disturbing" video amid Jennette McCurdy's comments about Dan Schneider

Ariana Grande

Will Paxton be in Never Have I Ever season 4? Is Darren Barnet leaving?

Will Paxton be in Never Have I Ever season 4? Season 3's ending explained

Never Have I Ever

Stranger Things' Natalia Dyer "feels bad" that Nancy dumped Steve for Jonathan

Stranger Things' Natalia Dyer "feels bad" that Nancy dumped Steve for Jonathan

Stranger Things

Never Have I Ever season 4: When does it come out?

Never Have I Ever season 4: Release date, cast, plot, spoilers and news

Never Have I Ever

Does Devi end up with Paxton, Ben or Des? Never Have I Ever season 3 ending explained

Does Devi end up with Paxton, Ben or Des? Never Have I Ever season 3 ending explained

Never Have I Ever

Trending on PopBuzz

Never Have I Ever season 3 soundtrack: Find the songs here

Never Have I Ever season 3 soundtrack: Every song in the Netflix show

Never Have I Ever

Jennette McCurdy compares her relationship with her mother to The Act

Jennette McCurdy compares her relationship with her mother to The Act

Fans confused after PLL: Original Sin trailer teases 'Series Finale'

Has Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin been cancelled? Fans confused over 'series finale' promo
What time does Never Have I Ever season 3 come out on Netflix?

Never Have I Ever season 3 release time: Here's what time it comes out on Netflix

Millie Bobby Brown says she doesn't understand why so many people hate her

Millie Bobby Brown says she doesn't understand why so many people hate her

Celeb

More TV & Film

The Umbrella Academy

Stranger Things

American Horror Story

You

Sex Education

RuPaul's Drag Race

On My Block

Riverdale