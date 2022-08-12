Jennette McCurdy explains why she didn't take $300,000 "hush money" from Nickelodeon

By Katie Louise Smith

"I think I did something that was really hard to do. Oh my god, it makes me emotional. I'm proud of myself."

In Jennette McCurdy's new memoir, I'm Glad My Mother Died, the former Nickelodeon star opens up about pretty much everything.

As well as her relationship with her mother and the abuse she went through as a child and teenager, she also discusses how she was "exploited" at Nickelodeon in detail; from the way creator Dan Schneider treated her while filming kissing scenes, to the reason why she was "jealous" of Ariana Grande while they worked together on Sam & Cat.

Jennette also drops a pretty wild bombshell in the book, claiming that Nickelodeon allegedly offered her $300,000 in order for her to keep quiet about her negative experiences at the network.

Jennette has now explained why she's "proud" of herself for not accepting the money in exchange for her silence.

Speaking on NightLine, Jennette opened up about the alleged offer and explained why she declined to accept it.

"I just said, 'No, that's not happening. That sounds like hush money to me. Not doing it. Not taking it.'" Jennette said. "And then I do remember leaning against my bed and I'm like, 'well shoot, that could have put my nieces through college! Like, that was some good money!"

Jennette continued: "I am ultimately proud of my decision there. Wherever it came from, even if it was informed by self-righteousness. I think I did something that was really hard to do. Oh my god, it makes me emotional. I'm proud of myself."

Then, when asked why she was proud of herself for making that decision, a tearful Jennette explains: "I think I've chosen a path of integrity. And it hasn't always been easy."

In regards to Jennette's allegations and stories from her memoir, Nickelodeon responded with a statement to ABC, saying: "We have no reportable response other than a no comment at this time."

Since the release of her book, fans and famous friends alive have rallied around and supported Jennette for sharing her brave and honest story. On Instagram, former Drake & Josh star Josh Peck shared a photo of the pair with the caption: "My friend Jennette wrote a book and it’s out today. She’s brave, funny and thoughtful in ways few are. Get it today!"

Jennette's friend and former iCarly co-star Miranda Cosgrove also reacted to her story, saying: "When you’re young, you’re so in your own head, you can’t imagine that people around you are having much harder struggles. You don’t expect things like that from the person in the room who’s making everyone laugh."

