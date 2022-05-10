Jesse Williams opens up about nude scenes in Take Me Out after Twitter videos go viral

10 May 2022, 12:27 | Updated: 10 May 2022, 14:32

By Sam Prance

Phones are banned at all Take Me Out performances but several videos and photos of Jesse naked on stage have gone viral.

Grey's Anatomy star Jesse Williams has revealed all about his popular full-frontal nude scenes in Take Me Out on Broadway.

Jesse Williams may be best known for playing Jackson Avery in Grey's Anatomy but the 40-year-old actor is now making his Broadway debut as Darren Lemming in a 2022 production of Richard Greenberg's Take Me Out. Darren is a fictional, major league, baseball player who comes out as gay and the play revolves around how his teammates react to his sexuality.

Jesse has so far received rave reviews for his performance as Darren. However, it isn't just his acting that people are talking about. Jesse and the rest of the play's cast have several completely nude scenes in Take Me Out and, even though all phones are banned during performances, videos of Jesse's naked shower scenes have started going viral online.

Now, Jesse has opened up about his Take Me Out nude scenes and how he feels about people seeing his penis on stage.

Jesse Williams opens up about nude scenes in Take Me Out after Twitter videos go viral
Jesse Williams opens up about nude scenes in Take Me Out after Twitter videos go viral. Picture: Bruce Glikas/WireImage, ABC

On Watch What Happens Live, Andy Cohen asked Jesse: "Does the audience react to the nudity on stage?" Jesse replied: "A non-reaction is a really interesting reaction. The quiet. Creates a lot of insecurity." Andy then responded: "Do you like a reaction?" Jesse then said: "I don't like any of it. I've learned, don't read into it because it just creates more insecurity."

Following up, Andy asked: "How insane is it that this is your stage debut and you're totally naked?" Jesse then said: "I'm told it's quite insane. It's a first so I've got nothing to compare it to. I won't be scared of anything after this. For sure."

Andy added: "Your agents come to see you, your family members, your siblings, you are presenting yourself to everyone." Jesse then explained: "Also we got held up with Covid so we had two years of this. Everyone around me going: 'Are you serious? Are you sure? Nude nude? Naked naked?' It's a body. Once you see it, you realise, 'Whatever. It's a body'."

Andy finished asking: "Isn't it much better when you feel good about your penis?" and Jesse said: "I would imagine so. I don't so I don't know." Andy replied: "You don't feel good about your penis?" and Jesse said: "I'm just kidding."

Based on Twitter's enthusiastic reaction to the video leaks from the show, Jesse has nothing to be insecure about.

