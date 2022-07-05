Joey King took an edible before filming her final scenes in The Kissing Booth 3

5 July 2022, 12:32

By Katie Louise Smith

"If you’re a fan of The Kissing Booth, you’ll know what scene... I was just so effing high."

Here's a fun game for you to play the next time you find yourself watching The Kissing Booth 3: Try and see if you spot the scene where Joey King is out-of-her-mind high after eating an edible before the camera started rolling.

The Kissing Booth trilogy came to an emotional end back in 2021, but the hilarious behind-the-scenes secrets keep rolling in thanks to Elle Evans herself, Joey.

Joey stopped by Jimmy Kimmel Live! last week to chat to guest host Chelsea Handler about her new film The Princess, her recent engagement... and the fact that she was "violently high" while filming some of her last scenes in The Kissing Booth 3.

Joey King reveals she took an edible befoer filming The Kissing Booth 3 scenes
Joey King reveals she took an edible befoer filming The Kissing Booth 3 scenes. Picture: Todd Williamson/E! Entertainment/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images, Netflix

"On my last day of filming Kissing Booth 2 and 3, I took an edible while we were still filming," Joey confessed. "It was very unprofessional. I had seven more set-ups left. I still had more shots to do. And my friend Taylor [Zakhar Perez], who played Marco, he wasn’t working and he took one too, and I got, like, so violently high."

She added: "You know when you’re really high, all you know how to say is ‘I’m so high?’ That’s where I was at..."

And if you’re wondering what scene Joey filmed after eating the edible? It’s a scene between Elle and Lee, when Elle opens up to him about why she lied about college.

"If you’re a fan of The Kissing Booth, you’ll know what scene," Joey revealed. "I took it during the scene where me and my best friend Lee are on the boardwalk having a heart-to-heart about why I lied to him about college. I was just so effing high.”

Joey King was "violently high" on her last day filming The Kissing Booth 3
Joey King was "violently high" on her last day filming The Kissing Booth 3. Picture: Netflix

Absolutely incredible. We will never watch that emotional scene between Elle and Lee in The Kissing Booth 3 in the same way ever again.

