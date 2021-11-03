Pirates of the Caribbean actor says Johnny Depp should be allowed back to play Jack Sparrow

By Jazmin Duribe

"I’ve never seen a hint of any dark side to Johnny. I see a great humanitarian and a beautiful human being."

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Kevin McNally believes Johnny Depp should be allowed to return to The Pirates of the Caribbean movie franchise as Captain Jack Sparrow.

The actor played Captain Jack Sparrow in five Pirates of the Caribbean movies: Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl (2003), Dead Man's Chest (2006), At World's End (2007), On Stranger Tides (2011) and Dead Men Tell No Tales (2017).

However, Johnny was reportedly dropped from the franchise after allegations of domestic violence between him and his ex-wife Amber Heard and legal battles. Johnny was also forced to resign from his role as Gellert Grindelwald in the Fantastic Beasts franchise after losing his libel case against The Sun newspaper over an article that called him a "wife beater".

READ MORE: Johnny Depp exits Fantastic Beasts franchise, forced to resign by Warner Bros

Pirates of the Caribbean actor says Johnny Depp should be allowed back to play Jack Sparrow. Picture: Alamy

Disney's Sean Bailey later confirmed that The Pirates of the Caribbean franchise would be rebooted to bring "new energy and vitality" to the series of films. There's now plans for a sixth Pirates of the Caribbean film which will have a mostly female cast. There's no release date for the movie just yet but Captain Jack will not be included.

Now Kevin, who played Captain Jack's first crewmate Mr Gibbs in all five films, believes the actor should be recast in the movies. "I’ve never seen a hint of any dark side to Johnny. I see a great humanitarian and a beautiful human being," he told Daily Express.

"I don’t see any impediment for him coming back and playing Jack Sparrow."

Johnny Depp and Kevin McNally. Picture: Alamy

He continued: "I think there was a general feeling that without Jack there is no Pirates franchise. And there’s probably a lot of truth in that. But now there have been questions about that, certainly why not have other Pirate films and certainly then why not have Jack back or Jack playing a different part.

"I mean I was musing about this the other day and you can easily think of stories in which maybe somebody is looking for Jack and come to Mr Gibbs and say, ‘How would I find Jack?' And so have a whole bunch of people on a trek to find the legendary Jack Sparrow. You can certainly keep those names alive, even in a film that doesn’t necessarily contain the [original] characters too much."

On the podcast this week we’re joined by Mia from Pom Pom Squad and Phoenix from Softcult. In this episode, Mia and Phoenix talk about their experiences with homeschooling, who they first came out to, why hardcore scenes thrive in small towns, making connections with other queer people through music, falling in love with your best friend and being mistaken for the "straight best friend" in a gay club. Listen below and subscribe by hitting the image after the jump.