JoJo Siwa gets kissing scene with a man removed from her upcoming movie

2 June 2021, 12:08

Jazmin Duribe

By Jazmin Duribe

"I'm madly in love and I do not want to kiss another human. Especially because it's a man."

JoJo Siwa had a scene from her upcoming movie Bounce removed because she would've had to kiss a man.

The YouTuber and Dance Moms star will play Franny in Bounce, a film adaptation of the Megan Shull YA novel. Directed by Susan Johnson (To All the Boys I've Loved Before) and produced by Will Smith's Westbrook Studios, Bounce centres on Franny, a teen who is granted a Christmas wish to trade her difficult family for another which leads her to a Groundhog Day-like experience.

In the script, JoJo would've had to kiss one of her male co-stars and she was not down for that one bit. "I'm madly in love and I do not want to kiss another human. Especially because it's a man," she explained to Entertainment Weekly.

READ MORE: JoJo Siwa endorses petition to rename Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport after her

JoJo Siwa gets kissing scene with a man removed from her upcoming movie.
JoJo Siwa gets kissing scene with a man removed from her upcoming movie. Picture: The 32nd Annual GLAAD Media Awards/Getty Images for GLAAD, @itsjojosiwa via Instagram

JoJo – who confirmed she was part of the LGBTQ+ community in January – is currently in a relationship with Kylie Prew. Kylie actually has no problem with JoJo kissing a man, but JoJo believes her fans will have trouble separating her character from who she is in real life.

She added: "That's what they look at me as, not some character, not some fictional thing. And so it's going to be a little weird. I'm not about it. I'm trying to get it pulled so bad. It'll happen. It'll get pulled."

Luckily, Paramount and the movie's producer Caleeb Pinkett have granted JoJo's wish. She'll no longer have to kiss a man. Phew. She tweeted: "My friends at paramount and my friend Caleeb Pinkett are 1000% supportive of me and assured me that I don’t have to do anything I don’t wanna do ever!!!

"I’m so excited to make the movie 'Bounce' and couldn’t have better people to make it with!!"

We'll have to wait a little before we get to see JoJo in Bounce, though. The movie will not begin filming until later this year.

Latest TV & Film

See more Latest TV & Film

Widow Von'Du claims she was defending herself following arrest

Drag Race's Widow Von'Du has been charged with domestic assault

RuPaul's Drag Race

iCarly reboot trailer: Nevel Papperman returns

iCarly reboot trailer confirms return of huge fan favourite characters
Amazon Prime's Panic cast: Where you've seen them

Amazon Prime's Panic cast: Here's where you've seen them before
CHIYO and Yshee Black Under The Wig asset

Under The Wig with CHIYO: 'RuPaul's Drag Race actively promotes discrimination' | PopBuzz Meets

Video

Patrick Star Show: Release date and news about the SpongeBob series

Patrick Star is getting his own SpongeBob SquarePants spinoff TV series

Trending on PopBuzz

Spotify Blend: How to make a Blend playlist

Spotify Blend: How to make a Blend playlist on Spotify

News

Billie Eilish Lost Cause lyrics: Meaning explained

The meaning behind Billie Eilish's Lost Cause lyrics explained

Billie Eilish

A sexuality spectrum test is going viral and it reveals exactly how gay you are

A sexuality spectrum test is going viral and it reveals exactly how gay you are

Viral

Spotify Only You: How to find y our Audio Birth Chart

Spotify's Only You: How to find your astrological Audio Birth Chart

News

Jack Wright: 15 facts about the Hype House star

Jack Wright: 15 facts about the TikTok Hype House star you need to know

TikTok

Jack Wright issues statement after Sienna Mae Gomez sexual assault allegations

Jack Wright issues statement after Sienna Mae Gomez sexual assault allegations

TikTok

More TV & Film

The Umbrella Academy

The Umbrella Academy

Stranger Things

Stranger Things

American Horror Story

American Horror Story

You

You

Sex Education

Sex Education

RuPaul's Drag Race

RuPaul's Drag Race

On My Block

On My Block

Riverdale

Riverdale