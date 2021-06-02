JoJo Siwa gets kissing scene with a man removed from her upcoming movie

By Jazmin Duribe

"I'm madly in love and I do not want to kiss another human. Especially because it's a man."

JoJo Siwa had a scene from her upcoming movie Bounce removed because she would've had to kiss a man.

The YouTuber and Dance Moms star will play Franny in Bounce, a film adaptation of the Megan Shull YA novel. Directed by Susan Johnson (To All the Boys I've Loved Before) and produced by Will Smith's Westbrook Studios, Bounce centres on Franny, a teen who is granted a Christmas wish to trade her difficult family for another which leads her to a Groundhog Day-like experience.

In the script, JoJo would've had to kiss one of her male co-stars and she was not down for that one bit. "I'm madly in love and I do not want to kiss another human. Especially because it's a man," she explained to Entertainment Weekly.

READ MORE: JoJo Siwa endorses petition to rename Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport after her

JoJo Siwa gets kissing scene with a man removed from her upcoming movie. Picture: The 32nd Annual GLAAD Media Awards/Getty Images for GLAAD, @itsjojosiwa via Instagram

JoJo – who confirmed she was part of the LGBTQ+ community in January – is currently in a relationship with Kylie Prew. Kylie actually has no problem with JoJo kissing a man, but JoJo believes her fans will have trouble separating her character from who she is in real life.

She added: "That's what they look at me as, not some character, not some fictional thing. And so it's going to be a little weird. I'm not about it. I'm trying to get it pulled so bad. It'll happen. It'll get pulled."

Luckily, Paramount and the movie's producer Caleeb Pinkett have granted JoJo's wish. She'll no longer have to kiss a man. Phew. She tweeted: "My friends at paramount and my friend Caleeb Pinkett are 1000% supportive of me and assured me that I don’t have to do anything I don’t wanna do ever!!!

"I’m so excited to make the movie 'Bounce' and couldn’t have better people to make it with!!"

We'll have to wait a little before we get to see JoJo in Bounce, though. The movie will not begin filming until later this year.