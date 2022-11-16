JoJo Siwa slams Candace Cameron Bure for excluding LGBTQ+ couples from her movies

By Sam Prance

Candace Cameron Bure says that her new holiday films will "keep traditional marriage at the core."

JoJo Siwa is calling out Candace Cameron Bure after she said she won't include same-sex couples in her new holiday films.

Fans of JoJo Siwa will already know that the star has a complicated history with Candace Cameron Bure. In July, JoJo did a TikTok challenge in which she called Candace Cameron Bure the "rudest celebrity she's ever met". She later explained that Candace ignored her on a red carpet. Candace then apologised but asked JoJo to be more "mindful" of what she posts.

Now, Candace is facing backlash over new remarks about "traditional marriage" and JoJo is criticising Candace for them.

JoJo Siwa slams Candace Cameron Bure for excluding LGBTQ+ couples from her movies. Picture: JC Olivera/Getty Images, Paul Archuleta/Getty Images

Earlier this year, Candace ended her long-term relationship with the Hallmark Channel who have recently diversified their film output by making films with LGBTQ+ protagonists and lead actors of colour. Candace has now taken on a senior role as the chief creative officer at Great American Family who are notably much more conservative than channels like Hallmark.

Talking to the Wall Street Journal about her move to Great American Family, Candace stated: "My heart wants to tell stories that have more meaning and purpose and depth behind them. I knew that the people behind Great American Family were Christians that love the Lord and wanted to promote faith programming and good family entertainment.”

When asked if the channel will feature films with same-sex couples, Candace said no and then added: "I think that Great American Family will keep traditional marriage at the core."

Naturally, Candace's remarks have caused outrage among the LGBTQ+ community and now JoJo has spoken out against her. Taking to Instagram, JoJo wrote: "honestly, I can’t believe after everything that went down just a few months ago, that she would not only create a movie with intention of excluding LGBTQIA+, but then also talk about it in the press."

She ended by writing: "This is rude and hurtful to a whole community of people."

As it stands, Candace is yet to respond to JoJo or address the backlash at large. We shall update you if she does.

