JoJo Siwa makes history as first Dancing with the Stars contestant in a same-sex couple

27 August 2021, 12:06

Jazmin Duribe

By Jazmin Duribe

JoJo came out in January 2021.

JoJo Siwa has been announced as the first contestant on Dancing with the Stars to be in a same-sex partnership.

The YouTuber and Dance Moms star will compete to win the coveted mirrorball trophy when season 30 kicks off on September 20. "We're making history. This has never happened on Dancing With the Stars before. It's always been a boy-girl couple," JoJo told USA Today.

"I thought that if I chose to dance with a girl on this show, it would break the stereotypical thing. It would be new, different and change for the better."

READ MORE: JoJo Siwa's girlfriend is being home-schooled so they can spend more time together

JoJo Siwa first Dancing with the Stars cast member in a same-sex couple
JoJo Siwa first Dancing with the Stars cast member in a same-sex couple. Picture: @dancingabc via Instagram, @itsjojosiwa via Instagram

JoJo publicly came out as a member of the LGBTQ+ community in January which is when she started dating her current girlfriend Kylie Prew. JoJo has previously stated that she doesn't want to label her sexuality but she would technically say she's pansexual.

Although JoJo's same-sex partnership is historic for Dancing with the Stars, there have already been same-sex pairings in the British, Danish and Australian versions of the show.

In 2019, Jakob Fauerby and his dancing partner Silas Holst won the Danish version of Dancing With the Stars. And on Strictly Come Dancing in the UK, boxer Nicola Adams and Katya Jones became the first same-sex dancing partners the series had ever had in 2020. Bake Off winner John Whaite will be part of the first all-male partnership in the 2021 series, which begins in September.

Meanwhile in Australia, Drag Race's Courtney Act made history as part of the first same-sex couple to feature Dancing With The Stars Australia back in 2019.

