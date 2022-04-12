JoJo Siwa shares posts calling Nickelodeon "homophobic" for not inviting her to the KCAs

By Sam Prance

Nickelodeon didn't invite JoJo Siwa to the Kids' Choice Awards despite nominating her for an award.

JoJo Siwa has retweeted several tweets which call out Nickelodeon for not inviting her to the Kids' Choice Awards this year.

Over the weekend (Apr 9) JoJo revealed on Instagram that she wasn't invited to Nickelodeon's Kids' Choice Awards, despite being nominated for Favourite Social Music Star. She stated: "A lot of you have been asking why I’m not at the Nickelodeon Kid Choice Awards tonight, I don’t want anyone to think it was my choice not to go... I simply didn't get an invite :(."

Now, JoJo has weighed in further on the situation by sharing several posts accusing Nickelodeon of being "homophobic".

JoJo Siwa shares posts calling Nickelodeon "homophobic" for not inviting her to the KCAs.

It's no secret that JoJo is a staple at the KCAs. Since 2017, she's been to every show, won four awards and even performed on stage. Yesterday (Apr 11), JoJo retweeted a fan who tweeted: "The only year that @itsjojosiwa didn’t get invited to the kids choice awards is when she comes out and cuts her hair???? Sus @Nickelodeon."

JoJo also retweeted a fan who shared a screenshot of JoJo's retweet and wrote: "Obsessed with the teenage girl celebrities who don’t take shit from their network of employment and refuse to be anything but themselves. Being connected to a kids channel shouldn’t mean you have to stop being yourself. @itsjojosiwa and @oliviarodrigo y’all are my hero’s."

Finally, she retweeted queer activist Matt Bernstein who wrote: "jojo siwa not getting invited to the nickelodeon kids choice awards - after being the face of that network for years - right after coming out and cutting her hair makes my homophobia siren ring."

While JoJo has received overwhelming support since coming out, there's been backlash from homophobic parents. Fans think that Nickelodeon was perhaps trying to appease homophobic parents by not inviting her to the KCAs.

The only year that @itsjojosiwa didn’t get invited to the kids choice awards is when she comes out and cuts her hair?????? Sus @Nickelodeon — Bri (@bby_briiiiiii) April 10, 2022

Obsessed with the teenage girl celebrities who don’t take shit from their network of employment and refuse to be anything but themselves. Being connected to a kids channel shouldn’t mean you have to stop being yourself. @itsjojosiwa and @oliviarodrigo y’all are my hero’s. pic.twitter.com/bLMeC5BRYF — Morgan 🌿🥂 (Taylor's Version) (@ohheyimmorgan) April 10, 2022

jojo siwa not getting invited to the nickelodeon kids choice awards — after being the face of that network for years — right after coming out and cutting her hair makes my homophobia siren ring — matt (@mattxiv) April 10, 2022

Nickelodeon has since denied any accusations of homophobia. A source told Variety: "This had nothing to do with her as a person. That is so off the mark and very upsetting. It was truly an unfortunate mistake and she definitely should have been there." The source also claimed that it happened "because of a much reduced audience size due to COVID protocols."

Back in September 2021, JoJo also had issues with Nickelodeon. The network wouldn't allow her to perform her new music on her 2022 tour. She tweeted: "I go out on tour in January. My movie musical was just released (with 6 new original songs). Nickelodeon told me today that I'm not allowed to perform/add any of the songs from the film into my show."

JoJo then added: "These are MY songs, MY voice, MY writing. Does this seem fair??? There is no reason that this music should not be included. Working for a company as a real human being treated as only a brand is fun until it's not."