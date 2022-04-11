JoJo Siwa slams Nickelodeon for not inviting her to the Kids' Choice Awards

By Sam Prance

JoJo Siwa was nominated for Favorite Social Music Star at the KCAs but didn't get invited.

JoJo Siwa has called out Nickelodeon for not inviting her to the Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards in a new Instagram video.

Ever since JoJo Siwa first rose to fame, she's been a staple at the Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards. Not only has she been to every single ceremony over the past five years but she's also won four KCAs so far. She took home Favourite Viral Music Artist in 2017, Favourite Musical YouTube Creator in 2018 and Favourite Social Music Star in 2019 and 2020 respectively.

This year, JoJo was nominated for Favourite Social Music Star again. However, she's let slip that she wasn't even invited to the show.

JoJo Siwa slams Nickelodeon for not inviting her to the Kids Choice Awards. Picture: @itsjojosiwa via Instagram, Rich Fury/KCA2019/Getty Images for Nickelodeon)

Taking to Instagram on Saturday night (Apr 9), JoJo shared a video with the caption: "A lot of you have been asking why I’m not at the Nickelodeon Kid Choice Awards tonight, I don’t want anyone to think it was my choice not to go… I simply didn’t get an invite :(." In the video, JoJo emotionally says: "I wasn't invited. I'm not sure why... but I just didn't get an invite."

Nickelodeon are yet to explain why JoJo wasn't invited to the event but fans and friends have speculated that it could be to do with JoJo's sexuality and Nickelodeon trying to appease homophobic parents. JoJo came out as part of the LGBTQ+ community in January 2021 and, since then, she's gradually become more and more vocal about her sexuality.

JoJo's friend, queer TikTok star Mollee Gray commented: "Probably cuz you are the color of the rainbow and they’re just orange," and it received over 20,000 likes. Meanwhile, Olivia Jade wrote: "Their loss sweetness," and Snooki wrote: "@nickelodeon I'm gonna write a note."

Yesterday (Apr 10), JoJo posted a series of photos on Instagram with the caption: "Today is a GOOD day especially compared to yesterday."

This isn't the first time that JoJo has criticised Nickelodeon. In September 2021, she revealed that the network was blocking her from performing some of the songs that she wanted to sing on her 37-date, 2022 D.R.E.A.M. tour.

JoJo tweeted: "I go out on tour in January. My movie musical was just released (with 6 new original songs)… Nickelodeon told me today that I'm not allowed to perform/add any of the songs from the film into my show."

JoJo then added: "These are MY songs, MY voice, MY writing. Does this seem fair??? There is no reason that this music should not be included. Working for a company as a real human being treated as only a brand is fun until it's not."