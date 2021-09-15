JoJo Siwa slams Nickelodeon for not letting her perform her new songs on tour

By Sam Prance

"Working for a company as a real human being treated as only a brand is fun until it’s not."

JoJo Siwa has slammed Nickelodeon for refusing to let her perform any of her new The J Team music on her upcoming tour.

JoJo Siwa fans will already know that the beloved star has just released a brand new Nickelodeon movie called The J Team. The story is based around a fictional version of JoJo and her dancing escapades. The film also features six original songs, which JoJo recorded specifically for the movie, including 'Dance Through the Day', 'One Chance' and 'Outta the Park'.

Now, JoJo has revealed Nickelodeon are stopping her from adding the songs to her tour setlist and she's calling them out.

JoJo Siwa calls out Nickelodeon for not letting her perform J-Team songs on new tour. Picture: Amy Sussman/Instagram and Facebook's Creator Week/Getty Images for Instagram and Facebook's Creator Week, @itsjojosiwa via Twitter

Taking to her Twitter last night (Sep 14), JoJo tweeted: "I go out on tour in January. My movie musical was just released (with 6 new original songs)… Nickelodeon told me today that I’m not allowed to perform/add any of the songs from the film into my show. These are MY songs, MY voice, MY writing. Does this seem fair???"



She then added: "There is no reason that this music should not be included. Working for a company as a real human being treated as only a brand is fun until it’s not." JoJo also shared screenshots of the tweets to her Instagram page and the hashtag #IStandWithJoJo bean trending online.

There is no reason that this music should not be included. Working for a company as a real human being treated as only a brand is fun until it’s not. — JoJo Siwa!🌈❤️🎀 (@itsjojosiwa) September 15, 2021

As it stands, Nickelodeon are yet to respond to JoJo's claims or explain why they don't want her to perform her new material. We shall keep you posted with any updates.